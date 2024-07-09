The Power Lunch Is Back, and It’s Shorter (and More Sober) Than Ever

Before Covid, Cassie Rosenthal used to meet with her company’s roughly 600 entrepreneurial clients three to four days a week for power lunches at such Manhattan hot spots as the Lambs Club and Keens Steakhouse. The chief marketing officer of the third-generation family business Rosenthal & Rosenthal, which provides private financing to businesses, had a calendar blocked out months in advance that required her to sit through meals that easily stretched on for nearly two hours.

Now Rosenthal takes an entirely different approach to them. She schedules just two to three midday work meals a month and plans more dinners instead. She finds her fellow diners eat more healthy food, skip alcohol, and are not afraid to show up in sneakers. On a recent Tuesday, she met her longtime friend and entrepreneur JD Boujnah for the first time in two years over an 85-minute meal of oysters and salad at Keens. Boujnah–who is the founder of the creative agency Calliope Studios, an investor in multiple companies, and head of his family’s Tunisian wine business–grilled Rosenthal with questions about navigating certain financial transactions.

For Boujnah, who commutes monthly between his family in Stockholm, his business in Tunisia, and his clients in New York, power lunches have become even more essential. “I live on power lunches,” said Boujnah. “They allow me the social aspect of seeing colleagues and friends, but also get a faster lowdown on what’s been going on. It’s a much more personal experience.”