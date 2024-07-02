She’s a Cyborg Anthropologist. But Can She Stop Tech From Invading Our Space?

Amber Case has co-founded multiple startups, most notably Portland-based geotrigger-platform Geoloqi, which was acquired in 2012 by Esri, the private geographic-information-systems company founded and run by Jack Dangermond. But in recent years, she’s returned to her academic roots in cyborg anthropology and directed her focus toward ensuring that machines and innovations truly benefit us –rather than interrupting, distracting , and perturbing us. Having helped brands such as Jaguar, Microsoft, and Virgin infuse product design with calm technology ideas, earlier this year she founded the Calm Technology Institute, which she is hoping to grow into a certification body for nonintrusive, smart technology. Can tech products respect our time, our attention, and, well, our humanity? She’s hoping to put a seal of approval on those that do.

Case: There’s a dominant narrative that more tech is better: “Let’s put every new tech into the thing.” The way we’ve been building technology in the past 20 to 30 years isn’t in line with humans, with nature, with visual harmony. Part of the problem is we have forgotten the past, and some fundamental design and engineering methods. The narrative today is: “This is new and cool–and it must work well because of that.”

We humans are very visually oriented, so it makes sense that we are very interested in any innovation. But think about the technology that is useful and that also disappears to the periphery and doesn’t intrude on you when you use it–that’s the ideal. You have a relationship with that item. For example, it takes a really long time to learn how to drive a car. And a really, really long time to learn to use a pencil. But when you use those objects, they disappear–they are pass-through technologies. These sorts of technologies are made with deliberation. If you move slowly and work deliberately, you can make products that are a category beyond what everybody else is doing.