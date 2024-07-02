She’s a Cyborg Anthropologist. But Can She Stop Tech From Invading Our Space?
Frantic alerts. Glaring lights. Failing batteries. Humans tolerate a great deal of distraction, harassment, and sleep deprivation because of technology. Amber Case wants to change that.
Amber Case has co-founded multiple startups, most notably Portland-based geotrigger-platform Geoloqi, which was acquired in 2012 by Esri, the private geographic-information-systems company founded and run by Jack Dangermond. But in recent years, she’s returned to her academic roots in cyborg anthropology and directed her focus toward ensuring that machines and innovations truly benefit us–rather than interrupting, distracting, and perturbing us. Having helped brands such as Jaguar, Microsoft, and Virgin infuse product design with calm technology ideas, earlier this year she founded the Calm Technology Institute, which she is hoping to grow into a certification body for nonintrusive, smart technology. Can tech products respect our time, our attention, and, well, our humanity? She’s hoping to put a seal of approval on those that do.
Lagorio-Chafkin: What do you see as wrong with the tech industry today?
Case: There’s a dominant narrative that more tech is better: “Let’s put every new tech into the thing.” The way we’ve been building technology in the past 20 to 30 years isn’t in line with humans, with nature, with visual harmony. Part of the problem is we have forgotten the past, and some fundamental design and engineering methods. The narrative today is: “This is new and cool–and it must work well because of that.”
We humans are very visually oriented, so it makes sense that we are very interested in any innovation. But think about the technology that is useful and that also disappears to the periphery and doesn’t intrude on you when you use it–that’s the ideal. You have a relationship with that item. For example, it takes a really long time to learn how to drive a car. And a really, really long time to learn to use a pencil. But when you use those objects, they disappear–they are pass-through technologies. These sorts of technologies are made with deliberation. If you move slowly and work deliberately, you can make products that are a category beyond what everybody else is doing.
Lagorio-Chafkin: Tell me more about pass-through technology.
Case: A great example of pass-through technology is a window. It brings the far near, and you get an ambient awareness of what it’s like outside without having to go outside. And you focus on the view, not the window. That’s a pass-through. When in a car you’re driving, you glance at your rear-view mirror and through a window. You use your wing windows; you have a pedal that you’re pushing with your foot. You don’t have to look at each piece of technology you use to use it–you are able to put all of your primary attention on the road.
Lagorio-Chafkin: So what’s the difference between those technologies and calm tech?
