Can You Start a Company While Grieving? Should You?

On Inc.’s ‘From the Ground Up’ podcast, psychologist and entrepreneur Tracy Dennis-Tiwary explains how founders can process grief and transform it into something powerful.

Grief wears many faces. Sadness. Guilt. Longing. Anger. Bitterness. These can also affect individuals to an extreme for longer than a year, according to the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, known as the DSM, which added “prolonged grief disorder” in March of 2022.

Clinical psychologist, author, health technology entrepreneur, and professor of psychology and neuroscience Tracy Dennis-Tiwary explains that coping with grief is a coming to terms with both the fact of the cause of the grief, be it a death, loss, or significant change–and simultaneously accepting your complex range of feelings about it. On Inc.’s From the Ground Up podcast, she spoke about whether it’s possible to start a new company–or even just truly focus on work–while grieving. (You can read the full transcript here.) Dennis-Tiwary pondered the case of the founders of the Sloomoo Institute, who founded their New York City slime museum in part as a joyful counter-balance to the grief co-founder Karen Robinovitz had been living with for recent years, after the death of her husband and, then, her cousin. She’d found herself come back to a place not moored in grief while playing with slime–and imagined she could spread that joy to others.

Dennis-Tiwary explained that in some grieving, a complicated reaction occurs, which can take the shape of thinking “how can I depend on anything?” There can also be a feeling of cursedness, or despair in the future.

“It’s really difficult to start picturing the future and envisioning telling the story of a future that can move beyond grief,” she said. She compared the fact that Robinovitz found joy in playing with slime to an activity that’s sometimes tried in therapy: “to find an activity, a goal, a relationship–something–that you can then start to tell a new story of your life around, that actually creates a view of the future.”

Founders have a unique ability to spin something out of nothing–or to bring an experience to a broader audience. Dennis-Tiwani said that Robinovitz did something remarkable by “transforming that experience into something that also is bringing joy to other people. I think that is just a beautiful and perfect example of how we can transform some of the worst pain in our life into something impactful.”

So it might not be the worst timing to start something new–even if you’re grieving. Don’t do it as an act of denial, or of pushing aside your feelings. But to re-write your story, or help others, the timing might be oddly good. One thing it’s not, says Dennis-Tiwary, is bad. “You’re building a new future, not just for the world you’re creating with this new business, but for yourself,” she says. “I think that under some circumstances it could be just the right thing to jump in. And certainly don’t feel that you can’t do it because you’re grieving. Never put that barrier up for yourself.”