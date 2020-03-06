If you work in an office, you've gotten the memos from corporate. If you run your own small business, perhaps you've even written the memos from corporate. With updates from the CDC and constantly flowing news alerts, making workplace contingency plans to mitigate risks of coronavirus for your employees and customers is a big task. On this episode of Inc. Uncensored, editor-at-large Leigh Buchanan reports on how companies are preparing.

Plus: No one on our staff knows more about the fundraising ecosystem for women entrepreneurs than editor-at-large Kimberly Weisul. And as International Women's Day approaches, she talks about the real numbers, including what's really changed--and what hasn't--over the past decade.

Finally, an entrepreneur passed away this week, whom you probably only know by the name of Joe...Trader Joe. Web producer Brit Morse discusses his legacy founding one of America's favorite grocery stores.