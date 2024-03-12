Airbnb Co-Founder Joe Gebbia on Why You Need to Make It Easy for Customers to Buy Your Product
Gebbia, the former chief product officer of Airbnb, shared some of his best advice for entrepreneurs during a panel at SXSW on Monday.
BY CHRISTINE LAGORIO-CHAFKIN @LAGORIO
Joe Gebbia during a panel at South by Southwest.. Photo: Dennis Burnett
Joe Gebbia, the former chief product officer and co-founder of Airbnb, is at it again.
This time, he’s building small, pre-fabricated, energy-efficient dwellings known as ADUs, or accessory dwelling units, that are designed to be installed in backyards. If it sounds like a perfect match for Airbnb, it is: Gebbia incubated the company, called Samara, inside of Airbnb before officially launching it along with Mike McNamara, the former CEO of electronics manufacturer Flex.
Gebbia left his operational role at Airbnb in the summer of 2022 but kept his seat on the company’s board of directors. He also sits on Tesla’s board of directors.
At SXSW in Austin on Monday, Inc. editor-in-chief Mike Hofman asked Gebbia what he’s applied from his learnings at Tesla to Samara. “There is inspiration in the sense that Tesla has made it really easy to buy a car,” Gebbia explained. “You don’t have to go to a dealer anymore. You can literally just buy it online.”
Tesla illuminated to him that even for a major purchase in the tens of thousands–or hundreds of thousands–of dollars, shopping convenience is important to consumers. Part of Samara’s simplicity for customers is that its ADUs can be customized and purchased online. Then, Samara takes care of the typical property headaches of dealing with local permitting and construction. (Samara’s dwelling, called Backyard, ranges from $269,000 to $324,000, and is primarily available in California, where in recent years new laws allow for most homes to add up to two small backyard dwellings.)
Now that Gebbia is starting up again, he says the primary hurdle his company faces is customer-awareness. “We have an amazing product. We spent five-and-a-half years on it. It’s super dialed,” he said. “It’s got everything that we know people need. Now, the real challenge is just connecting to the market.”
He takes time to advise founders of small companies, too. He says a common problem he hears is that innovative technology is challenging to bring to market. “One of the pieces of advice that I always give is ‘find the problem,'” he said. “Don’t find the technology. Get married to the problem and work backward from that, and then find the right technology.”
