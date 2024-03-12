Airbnb Co-Founder Joe Gebbia on Why You Need to Make It Easy for Customers to Buy Your Product

Gebbia, the former chief product officer of Airbnb, shared some of his best advice for entrepreneurs during a panel at SXSW on Monday.

Joe Gebbia, the former chief product officer and co-founder of Airbnb, is at it again.

This time, he’s building small, pre-fabricated, energy-efficient dwellings known as ADUs, or accessory dwelling units, that are designed to be installed in backyards. If it sounds like a perfect match for Airbnb, it is: Gebbia incubated the company, called Samara, inside of Airbnb before officially launching it along with Mike McNamara, the former CEO of electronics manufacturer Flex.

Gebbia left his operational role at Airbnb in the summer of 2022 but kept his seat on the company’s board of directors. He also sits on Tesla’s board of directors. At SXSW in Austin on Monday, Inc. editor-in-chief Mike Hofman asked Gebbia what he’s applied from his learnings at Tesla to Samara. “There is inspiration in the sense that Tesla has made it really easy to buy a car,” Gebbia explained. “You don’t have to go to a dealer anymore. You can literally just buy it online.”

Tesla illuminated to him that even for a major purchase in the tens of thousands–or hundreds of thousands–of dollars, shopping convenience is important to consumers. Part of Samara’s simplicity for customers is that its ADUs can be customized and purchased online. Then, Samara takes care of the typical property headaches of dealing with local permitting and construction. (Samara’s dwelling, called Backyard, ranges from $269,000 to $324,000, and is primarily available in California, where in recent years new laws allow for most homes to add up to two small backyard dwellings.)