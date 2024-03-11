Before Landing $52 Million in Private Equity, These Baby Food Founders Almost Lost Their Company

Here’s how Serenity Kids co-founders Serenity and Joe Carr got their nutrient-dense baby food brand on shelves in Target, Walmart, and Whole Foods.

Austin-based baby food brand Serenity Kids is receiving a fresh cash infusion of $52 million through a minority investment and partnership with Stride Consumer Partners, a Boston-based private equity firm known for working with founders, Inc. has exclusively learned.

Co-founders and husband and wife Serenity and Joe Carr plan to use the capital to grow their marketing and retail presence beyond the company’s current 18,000 stores nationwide, which currently include Walmart, Target, Sprouts, and Whole Foods Market.

Despite product shortages that led to slowdowns in online sales in 2023, Serenity Kids saw 71 percent year-over-year revenue growth last year, largely due to retail sales of its 35 nutrient-dense products across pouches, puffs, and toddler formula categories. With 1,577 percent revenue growth over the past three years, Serenity landed at No. 366 on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing companies in the United States in 2023. The Carrs have been through a lot to get where they are today. The couple came up with the idea for a baby food made of ethically sourced, regeneratively farmed meats and organic vegetables while they were dating, and started working on the company in 2016. A month before they married, the production facility they’d contracted to make their product essentially fired them. High-fat meats were breaking equipment typically used to process fruits and vegetables.

“I thought, ‘Do we even have a company anymore?’ ” Serenity says. By 2018, they’d burned through savings, racked up credit card debt, and taken loans or investments from family members. “We burned all our boats,” Serenity says.

Production runs kept failing due to machinery and packaging malfunctions. They’d begun taking pre-sale orders online and had to cancel them. “It felt like we were two months from launch for a year and a half,” Joe says. But buoyed by each other’s commitment, as well as by encouraging feedback from both industry professionals and their friends with young children, they continued. They saw innovation happening in baby food, including cold-pressed fresh blends from companies such as Once Upon a Farm, but felt they had a unique, paleo, healthy niche. (The company is USDA Organic and Clean Label Project certified.) Finally, they found a balance of fresh ingredients and a packing process — basically heat canning, but in plastic pouches — which created a shelf-stable product. They were set to launch with two products — a grass-fed beef with sweet potato and kale pouch, and a free-range chicken with peas and carrots — on August 5, 2018.

That date will be etched in Serenity’s mind forever because it’s also the day she went into labor with her first child. “I was in the labor room wondering why Joe was on his phone. I don’t know how long it took me to figure it out, but — oh, the products were launching in two hours!” Serenity laughs.