Bookshop Achieved the Impossible Against Amazon. Now It’s Coming for E-Books

Andy Hunter looked mostly satisfied, but there was some latent unease as we sat in his drafty home office in East Williamsburg. Hunter explained that his company, the e-commerce platform Bookshop, had recently accomplished a wildly unlikely thing as a startup: precisely what it had set out to do.

The goals had been laid out in the company’s initial 2019 pitch deck. Hunter proposed an e-commerce platform for indie bookstores to help them recapture a convenience-shopping audience and fulfill shipping from a million-book catalog. This platform would result in a hockey-stick revenue projection that’d fit right in on Sand Hill Road. The deck promised that Bookshop would be so successful, with annual revenue that would top $31 million, it could give meaningful cash directly to indie sellers—a kind of UBI for America’s 2,500 independent bookstores. Perhaps most audaciously, the deck proposed that Bookshop would take a full 1 percent of Amazon’s share of the book market. When the company launched in January 2020, applying some of Silicon Valley’s tactics to what, at a sideways glance, might simply look like a nonprofit model, Bookshop had both virology and the zeitgeist on its side. The pandemic bore a boom in reading—and in anticapitalist sentiment. The latter helped fuel Bookshop’s scrappy zero-budget online marketing efforts, asking readers on social media to buy at Bookshop, “where every purchase supports local bookstores … not sending our CEO to space.” The company made $12 million in its first five months, soaring past a lofty $10 million projection for the entire year. By March 2024, fueled by less than $1 million in initial investment and just a couple dozen entirely virtual employees, all those goals had been hit. Hunter had earned the satisfaction. Now, he was taking on the nail-biting or knee-tapping of needing to go big again.

“When I started pitching Bookshop, this was the highest point I could see,” Hunter says, glancing around the office. Behind him are seven packed bookshelves, a battered velvet couch, and paintings that look like hip thrift-store finds but are portraits of his great, great, great grandparents. “Now I’ve realized, if we’re trying to climb Mount Everest, we’re at the first base camp.” What about that 1 percent of the book market that Bookshop was reclaiming from Amazon? Hunter knew that number was simultaneously impressive and tiny. Independent bookstores sold about 10 to 15 percent of American books—and disturbingly close to 0 percent of the almost 200 million e-books sold in the U.S. each year. The next basecamp appeared above the fog as the next highest point up the mountain: taking a slice from Amazon’s 76 percent of the e-book market.

On January 28, the company’s fifth anniversary, Bookshop launched its e-reader, which is integrated into its website and new app, making nearly a million electronic book titles available to purchase from all major publishers. It’s a solid software product with all the features a Kindle or Kobo devotee expects. But it has a couple of secret weapons. Unlike the Kindle, it lets the reading continue when a user moves from phone to tablet to desktop—or any device on which the reader has logged on to Bookshop.org. Bookshop hasn’t just built an artisanal e-reading experience; it has deconstructed a piece of what’s wrong with the internet for humans who actually read books. By integrating web browsing and social sharing into its e-reading experience, Bookshop has begun to de-wall the internet-of-books. Bookshop is known for having given independent U.S. bookstores $35 million over the past five years; today, it’s also unlocking a second, potentially massive revenue stream for Main Street stores, giving them a way to market, sell, and distribute e-books. Bookstores that sell e-books via the Bookshop platform earn 100 percent of the proceeds of every e-book sale. Bookshop aims to bolster the online reading community by giving influencers and reading clubs—really, anyone with a curated Bookshop page—10 percent kickbacks. Bookshop made $12 million in its first five months, soaring past a lofty $10 million projection for the entire year. Sure, this is a big, symbolic moment in Bookshop’s artisanal counteroffensive against Amazon, but it’s also a dollop of mud in the eyes of Apple and Google. They won’t be profiting from this new indie ecosystem of digital reading; no purchasing of e-books is permitted through the Bookshop app (Apple takes 30 percent of the sale price as its profit on in-app sales). Instead, Bookshop built a workaround; users can save books on a wishlist and purchase them when logged into Bookshop on their web browser. (For customers who use a Kindle e-reader app on an iPad or iPhone, this odd behavior that allows Amazon, and now Bookshop, to avoid the 30 percent Apple tax is already familiar.)