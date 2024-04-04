Grief as Startup Fuel: The Sloomoo Institute’s Unusual Beginnings

Karen Robinovitz and Sara Schiller had been through multiple businesses–and multiple traumas–before coming together to find reinvention and joy through an unlikely substance: slime.

“About seven years ago, everything in my life blew up. I had been married for 14 years. We were going through a really tumultuous time, and we separated, and during that time, he passed away.”

That’s how Karen Robinovitz, co-founder of the Sloomoo Institute, explains the beginning of her life falling apart to Inc. executive editor Diana Ransom and Inc. editor-at-large Christine Lagorio-Chafkin in the first episode of From the Ground Up, a new podcast from Inc.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

After her husband died, Robinovitz experienced what she calls an enormous nervous breakdown. Then, deep and dark depression. “I spent six months crying myself to sleep and waking up in the middle of the night, literally harrowing pain. And I don’t say that with any levity. I very openly share it because there are so many stigmas around this.”

Some months later, a friend came to visit, and brought her 10-year-old daughter, who brought herself some slime to play with. Robinovitz sat down with her to play. Then they went outside, to drizzle slime from the roof down to the sidewalk. They talked. Four hours passed–and Robinovitz had a revelation. She’d just felt something akin to happiness.

Her friend Sara Schiller had been through family trauma, too. Once Robinovitz introduced her to slime–the meditative play, the making of different varieties–she, too, was hooked. “We knew slime was unbelievable,” Schiller says. “We knew people would love it. We had no idea how impactful it was going to be and how people were going to gravitate toward it.”

Indeed. On opening day of what they’d assumed would be a six-month pop-up slime experience, the Sloomoo Institute had 3,000 visitors.