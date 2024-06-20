How a Blind Date Got Airbnb’s Joe Gebbia His Next Co-Founder

Airbnb co-founder Joe Gebbia discusses starting over with Mike McNamara, the co-founder of his latest venture, Samara, on this week’s episode of From the Ground Up.

Some things really are easier the second time around. Just ask Joe Gebbia.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

The co-founder of Airbnb had many moments of doubt in the company’s early days. There was the “trough of sorrow,” the period of time that Silicon Valley startup incubator Y Combinator had warned him about–when web traffic slows and new users seem to crawl to a halt as your company still hasn’t found the ideal product-market fit. Gebbia described it on Inc.’s From the Ground Up podcast: “You’re in this mysterious void of trying to figure out, what is the missing component? So many questions, a lot of doubts,” he said. “Most people give up.” He and his co-founders did not, and in 2020, 13 years after its founding, Airbnb went public. By that time, Gebbia had been running an incubator of his own within Airbnb, exploring tangental business concepts. One seemed big, and a little unweildy–but also promising. It would manufacture, sell, and install ADUs–or accessory dwelling units, to be set up in California consumers’ backyards. He called it Samara, the name of a winged seed that falls from trees.

As he was pondering spinning the venture out as its own company, one of his investors set him up to talk with Mike McNamara, the former CEO of logistics company Flex. Something of a blind date, Gebbia jokes: “It was a dinner. A couple of candles were out at the restaurant.” The pair had complementary skill sets and decided to go ahead with the company.

Both admit that many aspects of company-building have been smoother now that they have deep contacts, business notoriety, and amble funding. “Part of me has been trying to get back to those early days of Airbnb in some way, and realizing that I”ll never be broke in my ’20s again,” Gebbia said. To hear the full conversation on From the Ground Up with Joe Gebbia of Airbnb and Mike McNamara of Flex, about starting up again with their most recent company, Samara, click on the player above, or find From the Ground Up on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or anywhere you listen to audio.

What follows is the rough transcript of the full episode of From the Ground Up.

Diana Ransom, co-host: I am Inc. Executive Editor Diana Ransom. Christine Lagorio-Chafkin, co-host: And I’m Editor-at-Large Christine Lagorio-Chafkin.

Ransom: And you’re listening to From the Ground Up. Today’s episode: Starting over. For our last episode of the season, we wanted to take a closer look at what it’s like to start up a company from scratch, scale it, even go public, and of course starting a household name, and then do it all over again.

Lagorio-Chafkin: So we sat down with Joe Gebbia, the Co-Founder of Airbnb, and Mike McNamara, the Former CEO of Flex. Ransom: And their new company is called Samara. The first product is of prefab small home that can be transported and placed on the property of any typical home, and it’s called Backyard.

Lagorio-Chafkin: So wait, the backyard goes in your backyard?

Ransom: That’s right. You can get a backyard for your backyard. Lagorio-Chafkin: And this is only in California for now?

Ransom: Right, absolutely. But they do have big aspirations one day, scaling to Arizona and various states around California before they go national.

Lagorio-Chafkin: Yeah. It’s a super challenging market. It’s an interesting place to start. And we did talk with them about all the weighty stuff involved in starting up again, and all the hurdles they’ve hit in this challenging industry. But first, they told us about their initial blind date. Ransom: I can’t wait.

Ransom: You seem to have found a good co-founder in Mike over here, who’s spent a good couple of decades working at Flex. Can you talk about how you got involved together in this project?

Mike McNamara, co-founder of Samara: Yeah, I’d be happy to. As you mentioned, Flex was a really big manufacturing company, so the whole idea of building something and moving it to where the end consumer was, or the end use, or the use case, or distribution center, or retail facility, whatever it is, is what we did. So I ended up getting involved with Airbnb, where with Joe… Sorry, not with Airbnb. Well, I was with Airbnb. I went to work there and actually in 2020.

Ransom: Oh, neat.

McNamara: I heard about what Joe was doing. We had one of the big VCs in the valley, in fact, Andreessen Horowitz, who I had a relationship, who said, “Hey, Airbnb is starting to work on this big hardware product. And maybe you’re a big hardware guy, why don’t you go help them?” Because they’re a software company. And I said, “Sure.” Lagorio-Chafkin:

Did you two have a blind date set up by Andreessen Horowitz then?

McNamara: Actually, it was.

Joe Gebbia, co-founder of Samara: It was a dinner. A couple of candles were out at the restaurant.

Ransom: Love at first sight. McNamara: Food was good. No, it’s interesting, when you think about building companies, it’s really interesting when you have co-founders that have different visions, or different experiences, and different skills and capabilities.

And when we looked at Joe’s background, when we look at my background, you think about Joe being super visionary, and thinking about what’s possible, and a real design ethos, and a real consumer focus. And my background was really heavily on hardcore operations at scale, delivering results with very tight, aggressive margins.

So really figuring out how to drive efficiency, and cost, and scale, and all the kind of things that you would think about in a mature manufacturing environment. So we kind of said, “Wow, that’s a good yin and yang, that if we did get together, we could probably accomplish way more than if we just had the exact same experiences and the exact same background.” And Joe and I went out to dinner, and we started talking, and we were like, “Wow, this could be something really cool, so why don’t we go do it?”

Lagorio-Chafkin: And you liked each other?

McNamara: Yeah, obviously Ransom: That’s great. That’s the hardest part sometimes, especially if you don’t know each other, you’re not college friends, for instance. Obviously, everybody and their mom has heard the story of Airbnb’s startup story, but less is known about Samara. Can you take us through what Samara is and how you got started?

Gebbia: So Samara is my latest venture here with Mike McNamara, to make it really easy for people to get beautiful ADUs. For those listening, ADU stands for Accessory Dwelling Unit. And there’s a lot of names for this. You can call it a backyard home. People call it a Casita, or Granny Flat, or a guest house.

Ransom: I thought it was Adult Dwelling Unit. Gebbia: I’ve never that one before.

Lagorio-Chafkin: Spicy!

Gebbia: That’s a new one. Ransom: Of course you would go there, Christine. Yeah. But you call it Backyard?

Gebbia: Our product is called Backyard. Yes, so that’s the name of our ADU product lineup. And Samara’s vision is to enable homeowners to dream bigger by enabling this kind of flex space in their life. And so having this flex space allows people to do things that they otherwise couldn’t do, such as earn rental income by placing on Airbnb for long-term rentals.

Lagorio-Chafkin: Right, right, right, and that’s sort of the fit with Airbnb, your previous company, right? Samara started as sort of a skunk works inside Airbnb, right? Gebbia: Yes, it did.

Ransom: Can you tell me about that?

Gebbia: It was an R&D group that we put together. I formed it in 2016, to explore new opportunities, new trends, new platforms, new business models. And around this time there were a lot of things converging in California. The first was seeing hosts renting these backyard homes on our platform, and going, what is this category? I’ve never seen this before. This is odd. Ransom: Yeah, like yurts?

Gebbia: Not even yurts, it’s actual ADUs.

Lagorio-Chafkin: No, I stayed in one in Berkeley. Yeah, I got an Airbnb. It was a single bedroom in Berkeley behind someone’s house. Gebbia: Right. It’s kind of like we were so used to hosting in the home, seeing this thing of hosting outside the home in your own yard was, it caught my eye. The second thing I noticed was, I started to see these headlines of, “Government in State of California passes this law to enable more ADU ownership throughout the state.” And so there was this political story around it.

And then the third thing was, I was actually in the market for an ADU. And so I went out to search for prefab and factory built. And I have to say, I was horribly underwhelmed with what was out there. There’s nothing that met my design standards or criteria, certainly nothing that I would want to spend a lot of time inside myself.

And I thought, surely somebody at some point is going to develop the Apple or Tesla equivalent of the two by two quadrant, that kind of, well-designed, future forward-thinking, all electric, solar-powered, high quality materials version. And as time went on, nobody did. And some of the best ideas happen when you solve your own problem. Ransom: Absolutely. So they’re sort of luxe shipping containers, no? I mean, that’s what was available at the time?

Gebbia: At the time, I mean…

McNamara: Even luxe is a little bit of a stretch. Lagorio-Chafkin: Right, right. And so were you involved in the team with an Airbnb from the start that was working on this? Or did you jump in?

Ransom:

This was like 2016, right? Gebbia:

Yeah, yeah, this was my group that I cobbled together of software engineers, and product folks, and designers, and writers to really dream about what could be. And I remember presenting to the whole Airbnb team, at an all hands, with this slide that said, “One day you’ll be able to press a button and a home will be craned into your backyard.” And I actually had an image of a crane with a 400 square foot home being craned into the backyard in 2016. And the little did I know…

Ransom: That’s exactly what would happen.

Gebbia:

That exactly what happened. Lagorio-Chafkin:

But did people… It’s kind of an absurd idea, right? That is a very costly proposition. Those are huge materials to be shipping around, a wildly difficult logistics. And you thought, let’s just push a button and crane it into the backyard?

Gebbia: Yeah. Well, the reason that Airbnb worked, and eventually became the company that is today, is because we took a process that was very cumbersome for the consumer, that was very difficult, had a lot of friction involved, which is trying to find a vacation rental. Pre-Airbnb, you’re on Craigslist, you’re on classified websites, you’re wiring money to strangers, tons of scams- Ransom: Couch surfing.

Gebbia: If things go wrong, you have no one to call, and you have no idea if the previous guest had a good stay or not. And so, Airbnb, all we did was look at this market and say, “Let’s get rid of this fragmentation. Let’s bundle everything under a very consumer friendly, well-designed interface that makes it simple for the consumer.” And I think because of that, Airbnb was able to scale the way it did.

And this is taking that same idea and applying it to a different market. ADUs are incredibly fragmented. The majority of them are built by general contractors, that are done on a one-off basis. There’s no economies of scale. And the process you could say is poorly designed for the consumer. Meaning that you go to buy an ADU, you’ve got to piece it all together yourself. It’s super DIY, and homeowners aren’t experts in home building. And so what if you could take away the friction, package it in a beautiful design with a beautiful process, and just make it really easy for the consumer to purchase it, as if it was a product, because it can a product? Ransom: So what’s it like to start something new again, to start over, all over? I picture of it in the equivalent in the writing world, is like writing a bestseller, and then trying to write a bestseller after writing something that’s been previously critically acclaimed. How do you do it again? Both of you?

McNamara: Yeah, it’s interesting. I feel like I’ve been starting companies all my life. When I started at Flex, it was about $125 million of revenue. And when I left, it was over $26 billion. So we went to huge growth rates. And in the middle of that, we started many different companies, many different business verticals.

But it’s different to start a company from scratch. So when you’re in a corporate environment, you decide, “Hey, I’m going to have a new initiative to go create a new medical business.” Or we’re going to create a new software company within that big corporate environment. The minute you move out, that has a different way of operating, because I could sit there and say, “Okay, you finance person who I know is really, really good, you’re now the CFO of the new company.” So you have an infrastructure by which to start things up. You have legal, you have finance, you have all these consultants almost, which are your own team that you can put together. You start from scratch-

Ransom:

And you don’t have that. McNamara: You don’t have anything. So we actually had some things, because we actually spun out of Airbnb, we’ll probably get to that later. When we took the company out of Airbnb, I’m kind of getting ahead of myself here, but we had some infrastructure, in terms of the product design, because Joe and his team, when he started Airbnb, were working on something like this for many years. But it never went commercial. It wasn’t a separate company, it was under the umbrella of a big corporate. And the minute you spin it out, which is something we did in 2022, all of a sudden it becomes a lot more challenging.

Lagorio-Chafkin: Yeah. Joe, can you talk about your experience with that? And the spin out, and what it was like all of a sudden running a new company?

Gebbia: Oh yeah. I think the experience of Airbnb, seeing it from day zero to where it is today, it was exhilarating. And there was so much adrenaline, and so much emotion, and the full range of the human experience. Ransom: What did you call it before? The trough of sorrow? I feel like that was a part of-

Gebbia: You’re familiar with the trough?

Ransom: I’ve heard of the trough. Gebbia: Wow, okay.

Lagorio-Chafkin:

How many troughs were there? Gebbia: One, it was really long and very deep. Maybe we should explain this for the listeners?

Ransom: Absolutely. Please?

Gebbia: Okay, so there’s this thing on the wall of Y Combinator, which is a highly regarded incubator program in Silicon Valley. It’s been around for, I don’t know, 15 years at least. And on the whiteboard is scribbled what’s called “the process,” and it’s the process for any startup, maybe internet startups. And so it shows the graph of your site traffic over time. It starts at zero and the line goes to zero because you haven’t launched yet. And then they have what’s called the tech crunch of initiation, which back in the day-

Lagorio-Chafkin:

I love that. Gebbia: Tech Crunch was a big deal. And that launched your company into status and notoriety. And so your traffic shoots up all of a sudden. And then as quickly as it goes up, it comes right back down. And that’s called the wearing off of novelty, which is that you don’t have product market fit, and people move on to the next shiny object. And so, therefore, you then enter the trough of sorrow, which is, in my mind, I picture two gears but they’re not touching. You have a product in the market, but they don’t yet click. And so, you’re in this mysterious void of trying to figure out, what is the missing component? And-

Lagorio-Chafkin: And are the gears even the right shape?

Gebbia: Sure. Yeah, so many questions, a lot of doubts. This is… I think the trough of sorrow, most people give up. There’s no growth to your business.

Ransom:

And yours was long. Gebbia: It was very long. It was very painful. People often ask, “Why do we continue through the trough of sorrow?” We’re making $200 a week in fees. For three guys living in San Francisco, that doesn’t even pay for the… I don’t know, the ketchup in the fridge.

And so, the thing that kept us going was the fact that we had hosted three guests one weekend, the infamous weekend in our apartment on air beds, and we always could go back to the experience and say, “You know what? We’ve seen something that people haven’t, and we just need to stick around long enough for them to see it too, because we believe they’re going to love it as much as we did. And just finish this out.”

The graph continues with these little wiggles, they call it wiggles of false hope, where your traffic goes up and it comes back down, it goes up, comes back down. And then there’s the crash of ineptitude, where your servers go down. And then there’s the product market fit traction, and then into the promised land, as they call it. Ransom: And hitting Inc. magazine, right?

Gebbia: Yes, of course.

Ransom: Yes, the promised land. Gebbia: Very important along the way. Yeah, Inc. was… I remember doing a lot of great events with Inc. back in the day. That process is… There’s something very special about it, and I want to go through it again.

Lagorio-Chafkin: Yeah, I was just going to say. The graph does not repeat itself, right? It is one graph, so why go through that roller coaster?

Ransom: Presumably, the trough of sorrow is not as prolonged the second time around. McNamara:

We’re you going to try and skip the trough of sorrow part.

Ransom: Okay. All right. Gebbia: It’s called the trough of happiness.

McNamara: And that can be in Joe’s memory, but we’re going to try to skip that part.

Lagorio-Chafkin: I think it’s called the trough of denial. Are you sure you’re not in it right now? Gebbia: So far, so good.

Ransom: Some things are definitely easier, right? It was easier to raise money this time around.

Lagorio-Chafkin: You have money. Ransom: You have money. And you did raise money.

Gebbia: Yeah. I think part of me has been trying to get back to those early days at Airbnb in some way, and then sort of realizing at a certain point that I’ll never be broke in my 20s again. And so, this is a different experience in its own right. And I think it’s probably best summed up when we walked into some of our VCs from the Airbnb days to raise money for Samara last summer. It was the same conference room, some of the same partners at the table from 13 years earlier. Except this time there was a big plaque in the wall about the IPO of the company behind us. And so… Yes, it was somewhat the same, but also the context is very different.

Ransom: You didn’t have a quote visa round, or you didn’t have to raise money by selling Obama-Os. Gebbia: This has been a cereal-free enterprise so far.

Lagorio-Chafkin: I think I’m more curious about what are the subtle burdens that you’re carrying with you, though, this time around? Have you come in with any expectations that haven’t been met? You just mentioned you kind of want to relive your 20s a little bit, but that’s not possible, right? What’s different in the world, or in the startup ecosystem, or in your own experience now that is a challenge to just confront.

Gebbia: I’ll frame the challenge by this. I have a grudge against Kevin Costner. Ransom: Okay, that’s fair.

Gebbia: It’s only because, in his movie, Field of Dreams, he has this famous line, “if you build it, they will come.”

Ransom: Oh, that’s the reason why you have the grudge? Gebbia: Yes.

Ransom: All right.

Gebbia: Yes. I love Yellowstone, by the way. It’s a great show. But a lot of people, I think you get into entrepreneurship and you get into starting businesses, that’s in the back of your mind. “Oh, we have a great product, we have a best website, the best app. If we build it, they will come.” And I learned this lesson the hard way at Airbnb that, if you build it, they don’t come, and it takes a really long time and a lot of work. And so, I think, this time around, I hope maybe that was just a one-off, but it’s true, I think, in any business, when you start and you initiate, if you build it, they don’t come. You have to hustle and you have to grind, and you got to be super scrappy to go find all your early first customers and to create the awareness, so that people… You can go from a no name brand, of which Airbnb was for a long time, into what is today, a verb recognized around the world. And so, Samara, we have the same aspirations. What does it take for Samara to also be a household name one day?

Ransom: Right. You talked about spending time with your customers and you sort of famously did this with Airbnb too. At some point, in past interviews, you said you went to New York City, sat down, you and Brian, actually photographed these people’s apartments for them, and then asked them all sorts of questions about how they use the platform. And you got a lot of learnings from that. I wanted to know, how are you talking to your first customers now?

Gebbia: We spend plenty of time talking to them, even as an R&D group back at the Airbnb days, we had a researcher on our team who was out in the world connecting us with potential customers and people who are considering it to use, so we could get inside the mind of the consumer, understand what are their concerns, what are their desires? Ransom: What did you learn from that, so far?

Gebbia: What we learned back then is still true today, that people want a flexible space in their life to be able to do a variety of things over the course of a long period of time. People are in their homes for a long time, and so, having a space where you can rent it out to earn income on demand for a year, and then flip it into a comfortable space to house your grandparents.

Ransom: But do you learn things like where the bathroom is placed is not ideal or they preferred… McNamara: We actually get a remarkable amount of experience because we operate a couple of showrooms as well. When people get interested, we invite them to our showroom at Redwood City, where we actually have a whole unit built inside a building, which is in Redwood City. We have a second showroom down in Thousand Oaks in Southern California, which is outdoors.

Lagorio-Chafkin: Oh, nice.

McNamara: But what’s interesting is people can come through it and they have all kinds of comments. “Oh, I think this shelf should be over here. I think the color is not quite right. I think the toilet should be on this wall instead of that wall.” Ransom: Yeah, I was intrigued by the fact that the cabinetry is wide open under the kitchen sink.

McNamara: Interesting, because one of the things that we need to do is to continually adapt to those comments and we don’t necessarily have to make what people are looking for because, the thing is, one person comes in and they love the shelving, they love the open shelving. The next person comes in and it’s like, “why isn’t that a cabinet?” You’d be shocked how you’re framed by what you’re used to.

And like Joe said earlier, people use these in so many different ways. It might be used for your grandparents and the next year it might be used as a rental and who you’re renting to might have different opinions of what they like or don’t like. We had to create a product that was elegant, designed really well, built for the future, using modern technologies that a broad swath of people could use, not only the different people buying the unit, but also the different use cases over the course of time. Because the people in California are in their house for 17 years and, over the course of almost two decades, you might use that ADU many different ways. We had to design and adapt to the customer inputs to create a flex space for a broad cross section of people.

Ransom: Interesting. Yeah.

McNamara: We did make our units so that they adapt a little bit. You can put in windows, you can put in doors, you have different colors. Interesting that you noted about, like in the kitchen, some people really like the open shelving. It’s a little bit more elegant, more modern. You can do different things with open shelving, and other people really like closed shelving and just wanted to maximize the storage space in the kitchen. We adapted that and we just said, “okay, you can have an option. You can have open shelving or you can have the closed shelving.” We just gave people choices. We tried to create the balance between having a product that we could build repeatably and get the efficiencies of scale, but at the same time adapt to what the customers were really looking for.

Gebbia: One of the early design processes that we went through in the R&D phase was to actually go stay in tiny Airbnbs and see what is the experience like if you stay in a four or 500 square foot home? What works well?

Lagorio-Chafkin: If you live in New York, that’s just your every day. Just speaking from experience here. Gebbia: These were standalone Airbnbs around the country and there were a few things that stood out. Higher ceilings, of course. Light on all four sides made a huge difference. Any heavy furniture made the space feel smaller. And so, our-

Ransom: You don’t furnish them too, do you?

Gebbia: Not at the moment. Maybe one day. Lagorio-Chafkin: I’m seeing some future looking.

Gebbia: When you go into the space, inside of a backyard unit, it’s grand ceiling heights, it’s light, of course, on all four sides. Our kitchen feels like a piece of furniture where it’s elevated off the floor and it feels light and spacious versus monolithic and heavy. There’s nothing in the home that has transformer furniture, where you have to fold this down and then you use it and you got to put this up to get to the drawer that signals that you’re in a tiny space, like a boat cabin or something, or RV. We don’t have any of those. We have all the affordances that you have in a regular home.

Ransom: Yeah. It requires too much explanation to do all that too. I’m just thinking, as an Airbnb host myself, you have issues where you’re like, “how do you turn the light switch on?” Oh, my God. Explaining how to do the light switch in an old home is just a nightmare. Having to explain how the bed folds out or the table becomes a desk is just tricky. Gebbia: A Murphy bed is a signal that you’re in a small space. And so, our design language, inside and out, embodies this idea that you’re in a home.

Ransom: What’s been, I guess, the biggest challenge you’ve run into for the second company, second time around?

McNamara: More than anything else, I think it’s branding. And the reason I say branding is because you have to get people that know who you are. Like Joe was talking about, build it and you will come. We built it, but if people don’t know about you, they don’t know about the product, they don’t know about the interesting use cases… A lot of times we really talk to people about the use cases of what you can do with this thing across 17 years, whether it’s income on demand or creating a better life, or working from home or… Because one day there might be even a pandemic and we might be stuck in our homes and we might need extra space. You never know. But all these different use cases we had to really think about. But a lot of times it’s talking to our customers and saying, here’s all the use cases for this. And we’re almost trying to brand a product where this is a really effective utility that you can use to live your life. You can either live better with grandma or work from home or start your own company, or you can have income on demand and live better as a result of more financial security.

Ransom: That’s been Airbnb’s story from the very beginning, though, right? This is not a new challenge for you.

Gebbia: No, it’s one of the aspects I love about this the most, which is having seen what happens when you empower people economically, when you give people a tool to go beyond making ends meet. So many hosts over so many years have told me, and they’ve thanked me, said, “Oh my God, I’m so grateful to be a host. Because for the first time in my life, I feel like I’m getting ahead in life. I usually was just treading water. And now, thanks to the extra income that I make from your website, renting out my extra bedroom down the hall, I’m actually getting ahead in life for the first time.” While Airbnb is a vehicle for that, so too is Backyard. McNamara: It’s interesting. Airbnb is a verb, so think about the branding there, how powerful it has been. Now you switch back to Samara and trying to launch Samara. We’d want people to say, “I bought an ADU and put it in my backyard.” We want people to say-

Ransom: I bought a Samara.

McNamara: “I have a Samara.” Ransom: I like saying I have a Backyard in my backyard.

Lagorio-Chafkin: But are you going to transform the whole meaning of the word backyard then to this little home instead of a lawn?

Gebbia: Is your yard Backyard-able? Ransom: Yeah, is it Backyard-able? There you go.

Gebbia: We’ll figure out the verb at some point.

Lagorio-Chafkin: You’re doing it. Ransom: So where does Samsara come from? Where does the name Samara come from?

Gebbia: Oh, the name is a great story. It’s the name of the seeds that fall from trees like helicopters when they come down.

Ransom: Oh, because I Googled it. All I saw was a river in Russia or a city- McNamara: A city in Russia.

Ransom: A city in Russia, excuse me.

Gebbia: It’s a city. It’s a seed. We like the seed analogy because we feel like it’s a seed with a piece of technology, the wing, to help it travel further from the tree to improve its likelihood of survival. So we think that Samara is putting out seeds of ideas of how people will live in the future, of being all electric, of having this flex space that adapts to you in your life in the 21st Century, much in the same way that the garage became the flex space of the 20th century. It was for cars, but then it was for a lot more. It was for- Ransom: Man cave, right?

Gebbia: Man cave, the gym, the band, the practice, the startup to start out of, turned into an apartment if you want to. So the garage became that tool for people to live and have the flexibility. So the ADU, Samara’s belief is that the ADU is that flex space of the 21st Century.

Lagorio-Chafkin: So speaking of seeds and spreading out, you guys only operate in California right now. Is that right? How, when, if how, do you move beyond California where the local regulations are very for friendly toward ADUs? McNamara: Yeah, California is just a great market to start for a number of different reasons. One is the laws and the regulations that California has passed to enable ADUs is extremely very generous. So you actually have a right to have an ADU in the backyard in California.

Lagorio-Chafkin: And almost anywhere, right? Or is it anywhere?

McNamara: I think anywhere. Lagorio-Chafkin: Wow.

Ransom: And there’s also a housing crisis and shortage.

McNamara: And, there’s a housing crisis. Lagorio-Chafkin: The housing crisis helps.

McNamara: And if you do rent it out, you have very high rental income. If you did put it in your backyard, it’s a great place to get some equity appreciation, because the appreciation of real estate has been so generous and high in California for all the reasons. Because it does have a challenging housing problem. It has all these different, so between the ADUs where in 2000, the ADU regulations in 2000 … Or sorry, in the year 2016, there were only 2,000 ADUs permitted. You fast-forward to 2023, it’s 25,000. Just to put that in the context, 25,000, there are only about 100,000 building housing permits issued in California a year.

So this is literally one quarter of the entire housing supply is coming from ADUs. So California has done such a good job promoting ADUs that they now view it as one of their mechanisms, not the only mechanism, but one of their mechanisms to help with the housing crisis, to add more capacity, to drive the rents down, to drive more affordability. By definition, they’re kind of easier to get into, because they’re smaller form factors. So it does provide an opportunity for people looking for small spaces to get into those small spaces. So between all the regulations, between the housing crisis, between the- Ransom: So yeah, yeah, yeah. California’s great, but how do you move on? How do you move beyond California?

McNamara: So look, a lot of the problems in the world start with California and they kind figure them out. They think about EV regulation. They’re trying to push this.

Ransom: What happens in California doesn’t stay in California. I see. McNamara: Yeah, back in the day, they were first one to outlaw cigarettes in bars and restaurants. So there’s a lot that they do that transcends across. We’re seeing favorable ADU laws and regulations and policies be coming into effect in many different states. So we’ve probably charted-

Ransom: So you’re tracking it pretty closely.

McNamara: Seven or eight states, yeah. Lagorio-Chafkin: Are you just tracking, or are you working on it?

McNamara: No. Well, we’re tracking it first. So first things first, if you’re going to do a startup company, you don’t want to get too spread out too fast and de-focused. You want to make sure you have an anchor that works really well, that you really understand the customer. You understand the demand. You understand that you have good product market fit. Then you want to expand. So you don’t want to go too fast. So California is the perfect place to do that.

Ransom: Right, and your factories in Mexico, right? McNamara: Yes. What we do is we build it in Mexicali. Mexicali is about five miles from the US border. It’s about 100 miles from San Diego. So it’s a great place that if your first market is California, it’s a really strategic location, if you will, to be able to go after the California market. It’s also good for Phoenix. You could probably extend all the way into Texas. So as we think about these ADU policies being adopted by other states, because they make sense, because people want to have a unit in their backyard that gives them the flex space of the 21st Century. They do want to be able to rent them out if they want to. They do want to develop their backyard if it’s available.

Lagorio-Chafkin: Yeah. So you’re not actively lobbying yet. You’re not writing proposed laws from the inside?

McNamara: Interestingly, we don’t even have to lobby very much, because there’s so much adoption. We have the State of California doing such a good job. We have other policy partnerships that we have with some of the other nonprofit groups that are working to expand it. Some of those groups are working to expand all the way into other states. So we kind of think about- Lagorio-Chafkin:

So you are a little bit working on it, on the policy?

McNamara: Oh, we’re working on it a little bit. Our factory is getting certified for Texas production. So it’s coming, but we don’t have to rush into it. We’ll let some of these policies go across. We’ll let some of the housing crisis, particularly in the Sunbelt area, go develop. We’ll develop our market. We’ll get better at reading the customer. Our product will get even a better product market fit. We’ll get more volume and scale. That allows us to bring the product more cost effectively to other regions. And when it’s ready, we’ll move across. Ransom: And what are some other things beyond just the local law issue? I imagine weather plays a role in how to deliver a prefab home to somebody’s, and just getting the crane into somebody’s backyard is probably logistically crazy.

McNamara: Yeah. One of the challenges is sometimes you can’t get to the backyard. Maybe it’s up a long, windy hill, going uphill, and you just can’t get … You really need to be able to get a semi back there. So we have different sized units. Some of our modules are as short as 25 feet.

Lagorio-Chafkin: Oh, cool. We’re looking at a photo of a crane holding up a home. Is that right? Yes, yes. Oh, neat. Ransom:

Oh, wow, there’s a video.

Gebbia: So what you’re looking at is a Samara Backyard home being craned from the street over the main house into the backyard. The whole process takes about an hour from the time it’s linked up to the time it’s actually bolted onto the ground. Ransom: How tall is that crane? And how many people are required to get that thing back there?

McNamara: Probably a team of about seven or eight. Now what’s interesting is you can go from the truck where the unit is placed to the backyard and mechanically bolted on for it to last 100 years in about an hour. It’s actually pretty stunning to actually watch. So it is fully built all the way through to the inside, including the appliances. And it gets dropped onto a connection device where we have a patented connection device, not a device, but a system. You can bolt it on really quickly. So if you can figure out how to get it up that hill and around those corners, it’s remarkably efficient. That’s what creates a very neighbor friendly process, because you just aren’t disruptive to the neighbors. You don’t have a one-year construction process where you’re banging on nails for a year.

Ransom: That’s a good point. Lagorio-Chafkin: Yeah, and you have all the water lines set ahead of time, electricity set ahead of time.

Lagorio-Chafkin: We’ve heard the horror stories about where somebody digs too deep, and the neighbor’s house almost falls over.

McNamara: We haven’t had that one, but we did an installation not too long ago, and I was out front with the neighbors because all the neighbors come to watch, because it’s so amazing to see this house flying across the house in front and being dropped down. It was right next to a house where a general contractor was building a house from scratch. An ADU from scratch, sorry. Yeah, thank you, an ADU from scratch. And they said, “This pounding has been going on for a year.” All the neighbors hate this place, these people now, because they’ve been disrupting the neighborhood for so long. And we came along, and within an hour, we picked it up, we drop it on. It’s like- Ransom: Bolted in, you’re done.

McNamara: Ready to go.

Ransom: Amazing. McNamara: It’s a little bit of an oversimplification, but the fact that we expect it to take … It’s taken about six weeks right now, and we expect it to be 30 days by the end of the year, because our learnings are accelerating.

Lagorio-Chafkin:

Yeah, yeah, yeah. Oh, that’s amazing. McNamara: It’s very neighbor friendly.

Ransom: Well, you talked about asking, or you mentioned these nonprofit partners that you’re theoretically going to start working with or are already working with. I expect that that’s sort of a way in to expand. It makes me think about the whole ask for forgiveness versus permission, which I’m sure you recall this pretty well. So does that even hold anymore? Can an entrepreneur even go that route anymore? Must they ask for permission first?

McNamara: Well, illegal ADUs, I think, are reasonably commonplace. So an ADU is a lot of different things. It’s almost a glorified shed, all the way to the point of having a really well-designed, well-built house like we have at Samara. So it’s a real giant stretch of what these things are. So I think some people will go out there and try to do things without permits or just take their garage and stick in a quick- Ransom: Yeah, but would something like what Samara’s building even kind of lend itself to that? You can’t just go in into upstate New York and just start producing. What do you actually need to do? You need to have all those permissions.

McNamara: Well, we like to have them because we like to produce a very legal unit.

Lagorio-Chafkin: Diana, what kind of company are you talking about here? Ransom: I don’t know, just the whole idea of if we’re going back to our entrepreneurial roots here for the second business, you can’t do things like you were able to do for the first one, for instance. I’m trying to get you all to kind of explain that, how different it is this time.

Lagorio-Chafkin:

Yes, do you miss growth hacking. Yes, what? Ransom: Thank you for putting it in better words. What’s different about the second time around?

McNamara: It’s interesting. We have some values that we have at Samara that we’ve established like many companies establish the values that are important to them. One of our key values is think like a hacker. So it’s kind of interesting, the whole idea of being creative.

Ransom: What are your other values? I want to hear this too. McNamara: But the idea of being creative and really thinking through things are a really core part of who our company is, and it’s how you have to act in order to get a company off the ground. So some of the other values are things like simplicity. We value pureness and efficiency of thought. If there’s a website, we agonize over the website. Like, how many clicks are there on that website to go from thinking about what a unit would look like, and configuring your unit, and then pressing go? So those are all things that we think about. We obsess over continuous improvement, so we obsess over being better. Very important aspect of who we are. So we just picked a number of different values that are really interesting to us, but one of our favorites, think like a hacker.

Lagorio-Chafkin: Yeah. Let me ask you another conceptual question about going at it again with the startup process. What’s just better the second or third time around? What’s easier? What have you taken with you from the past that has made this process go more smoothly?

McNamara: Well, I can tell you one thing that’s easier is, because we’re experienced, because we have a reputation, because people have seen what we’ve accomplished in the past, it’s easier to raise money, it’s easier to hire people. It’s probably easier, hopefully, we’ll see, to make the right decisions. To be more accurate in those decisions. Because a lot of times you don’t always make the right decisions when you’re trying to figure out, what is your next step? So you think about building a company, having milestones. So going from point A to point B, and then going from point B to point C is really important. Our point A to point B right now is to win in the California market. So that’s an example. Now, once we win in the California market we’ll think about expanding nationally. But you do things in steps, and hopefully we can be more accurate in terms of how we make those decisions. So those are really big enablers of being successful the next time around, because we no longer have this huge corporate veil but we do have all the knowledge of what it takes to build a big successful corporate company, about what it takes to brand a successful company. We know people in the industry. We know how to raise money. We know what VCs are looking for when we’re looking to raise money. And we’ve made a lot of mistakes, I can say for both of us. We’ve just made a lot of mistakes over the course of our business career, and all those mistakes are learning.

Ransom: Do you ever butt heads over things? And what do you butt heads over?

Gebbia: I think the latest one is whether we should wrap Mike’s truck with the Samara logo. McNamara: Yeah, that’s right. That was.

Ransom: I can imagine that was-

Gebbia: I wish I had a juicier thing to share with you, but what makes this work, this partnership, is a deep respect for each other’s strengths and the complementary nature of what each of us brings to the table. McNamara: I think we’ve been able to be successful because we can compromise really well. We don’t butt heads, but we have a different understanding of how you approach business. And I think about, someone like a Joe might say, “Wow, we need to make it really nice for these really nice materials.” And I might say, “You can’t manufacture that efficiently, and we can’t source the materials in a cost-effective way.” So finding those compromises.

Ransom: Is he sufficiently mollified when you put it like that?

McNamara: Yeah. No, it’s actually pretty easy. I feel I have a really big respect for design. I like design. I love architecture. I wanted to be an architect before I went to college. I think I have a respect for those kind of things and I think Joe has a respect for knowing what it takes to build an effective company and making sure that we have the right customer fit and the right cost. You can’t have a company just having a great product. You have to have a great product that somebody actually wants to buy. So I think our ability to see each other and balance that out is really high because I think we both like each other’s yin and yang. Ransom: Yeah. And I guess back to Christine’s question, Joe, would you go ahead and answer it? What’s been easier this time around?

Gebbia: I think it’s having a network that, when I first arrived at Silicon Valley I had none and I was a complete outsider. And I felt like I was looking through the window trying to get in. And I think now it’s just different. The landscape’s totally different. I can get on the phone with the best software engineer or the best AI person or the best industrial designer or the best fill-in-the-blank instantly. You know?

Lagorio-Chafkin: Yeah. Yeah, yeah. Anyone will take your call. But does that give you any sort of… now that you are both start-up world celebrities, does that give you any doubt that folks are meeting you with the right amount of skepticism? Or are they just saying, “This must be brilliant. It’s coming from Joe Gebbia’s mouth? McNamara: It’s definitely helpful.

Ransom: Joe’s like, “Well, I think so.”

Lagorio-Chafkin: Joe’s like, “Yes. Tell me more.” No, but for real, does that give you any sense of doubt, that you’ve had so much success with VCs? That a yes is easier? McNamara: Well, there’s a sum of all failures. There’s a sum of all learnings that is embedded in both of us. VCs know that that’s true, so they actually believe that we could probably hire a little better, make a little bit better decisions, be a little bit more thoughtful about the marketplace, know what it takes to be successful, think about the steps to get there. I think VCs value it a lot. I think it is a little bit easier. They’re a little bit less skeptical but they also recognize the fact that you actually have all these things.

We both might’ve left our old companies, but there’s no loss of knowledge in terms of what we’ve learned. And if you’re a VC and you’re going to put money to work in an unknown quantity, wouldn’t it be better to put it in a known quantity? And maybe that reduces the risk of their investment. So I think it is helpful and I think it matters. So I have no doubt I can make a decision better today than 30 years ago. I’m sure Joe can make a decision better today than he could before. And even things like the network actually changes your trajectory a little bit. Look, neither one of us has to do this..

Lagorio-Chafkin: Yeah. Right, right. McNamara: So we do it because it’s really interesting, really fun, we think it’s a cool idea. We love business, we love winning. And I think VC’s going to look at, hey, if they think it’s a really good idea, that says a lot. We had one of our VCs, very interesting. He just looked at me, and I went through how we could hire better, how we could… our approach, raise capital, all these kind of things. He just looked at me and he said, “You guys aren’t competing fairly.” That was my favorite comment of the VCs.

Ransom: That’s so funny.

McNamara: He just says, “You guys are playing with a stack deck.” I was like, “Yep.” Lagorio-Chafkin: All right, well, that sounds like pretty good affirmation from the VCs, then. Yeah.

Ransom: Yeah, bet on the winner. I’d love to have you all sum up some best advice for entrepreneurs who may be starting again. Joe, you want to go first?

Gebbia: Well, I think tried and true piece of advice that’s timeless is, solve your own problem. Solve a problem that you feel married to. You’re so close to it, it’s so personal to you that you’ll work on it even when you’re deep in a trough of sorrow or you’re getting rejected by investors who don’t see what you see. I think that, in contrast to chasing a technology or chasing a market opportunity, I think it’s much more fulfilling and it’s easier to get through the hard times when it’s a problem that you feel personally attached to. Lagorio-Chafkin: Great. What about you, Mike?

McNamara: Well, I think I would pretty much start with, I want to see a problem that’s really getting solved. I want to see a real problem that we can solve. And it starts there. And then I think about, is the market a big enough market? When I think about starting something new. And when I think about, is the market big enough and am I solving a real problem? Is, can I build a company that has a competitively differentiated product? And I think once you start putting those together you’ve got a lot of runway to be able to be successful.

If I pivot back to Samara, I love this. We think this is the 21st century garage. We think this is something that everybody needs to get through life. They’re in their home for decades. Their life changes all the time. They have no mechanism to change. It’s really hard to change your house. Lagorio-Chafkin: Yeah.

McNamara: We think the market’s huge. There’s 1.6 million homes being built every single year. Not homes, but living areas being built every single year.

Ransom: I’ve got the perfect six spot in my backyard. McNamara: Yeah.

Ransom: You guys should check it out. Upstate New York. Do it.

Gebbia: What color do you want? Lagorio-Chafkin: So this does not become a primary dwelling unit, though, or this is not intended to be? Or could it be?

McNamara: Yes. We talked about California being way ahead of doing everything they can to stimulate the housing market growth. One of the programs that they have out is to condo-ize a single-family homeland, which allows you to actually sell the backyard unit.

Lagorio-Chafkin: Wow. McNamara: So we think this is also something that, not only does it give you optionality if you’re a homeowner… so now all of a sudden you put it on, you have all these different use cases, you have equity appreciation. And as that law goes through or as that opportunity goes through, which will take some time, and different municipalities have to adopt it, but it’ll actually increase the value of an ADU even more.

Ransom: So wait, as a homeowner I could sell just the ADU?

McNamara: Correct. So you literally, condo-ize your single-family home. And you give an easement. They walk through the side yard to get to the back. And you can actually sell the unit as a separate unit. Ransom: So this is in the process of getting-

McNamara: This is already one of the passed regulations already in California that some cities have adopted.

Ransom: Wow. And then a question for you all: do you have a backyard? Backyard? Sorry. Gebbia: Mine is on order and I can’t wait to get it.

Ransom: What are you going to do with it?

Gebbia: I’m going to use it as a guest house. Ransom: Are you going to Airbnb it?

Gebbia: I might, actually. I’m excited to get back to hosting, so this will likely be my way back to being a host on Airbnb.

Lagorio-Chafkin: Neat. What about you, Mike? Not yet? Not yet? McNamara: I already have so much real estate.

Lagorio-Chafkin: What a terrible problem to have.

McNamara: No, I just do. So I’m overloaded, so I’ve just decided it’s not… Lagorio-Chafkin: Not for you.

McNamara: And maybe the timing in my life is just different, and different use cases. I’ve already got plenty of space.

Lagorio-Chafkin: Well, congrats on that. Thank you for being here. Thank you, Joe, for joining as well. Ransom: Yeah. Thank you.

McNamara: Yeah, thanks for having us.

Gebbia: Thank you so much. McNamara: It’s been fun.

Ransom: That’s all for this season of From the Ground Up.

Ransom: Be sure to subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or your podcast platform of choice. Also, if you liked today’s episode and if you have suggestions on what you’d like to hear about, leave us a review on Apple Podcasts or reach out to us on Inc. social channels. We’re on LinkedIn, X, and Instagram. Lagorio-Chafkin: From the Ground Up is produced by Blake Odom, Julia Xu, and Avery Miles. Mix and sound design by Nicholas Torres. Our executive producer is Josh Christensen. Thank you for listening, and we will see you in the fall.