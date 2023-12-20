How Extremely Seasonal Businesses Can Stay Profitable and Thrive All Year Round

When your whole business is the holidays, you need to get creative the other nine months of the year.

For Adam Williams, the founder of MagicSnow, Christmas Day is epic. It’s not about what’s under the tree. It’s not the joy in children’s smiles–though, sure, they’re nice. Christmas is the one day of the year he can charge $100,000 for his company’s services.

MagicSnow sells snow in Los Angeles. It puts on faux-snowfall events, and also sells the real stuff, the kind you can use to make snowballs. And the $100,000 package for Christmas morning means a full yard blanketed two-feet-deep in real white ice-flakes, complete with contoured sledding runs from the front door so kids can wake up and run outside with their toboggans. On other days, from October through December, MagicSnow will deliver two snowmen and a little mound of snow for $1,800.

Then, on December 26, like clockwork, Williams’s phone stops ringing. “Then there’s an intense period where we’re making no revenue,” he says. Seasonality affects not just Hollywood’s Jack Frost (who would not disclose revenue, but says his company does “a year’s worth” of revenue in the last three months of each year). Every business feels the ebbs and flows: hospitality, retail, construction, contracting, and, well, if your accountant isn’t swamped in early April, something’s amiss. Just as a Cape Cod resort must manage cash-flow through the winter, retail founders know to temper their early-year expenses to maximize pre-holiday purchasing.

Some founders, like Williams, who founded MagicSnow in 2002, have embraced the challenge of extreme seasonality from their start–and are thriving. We spoke with founders who depend entirely on the winter holiday months to get them through the full year and got their tips for ramping up inventory, managing cash flow, and getting customers to return, holiday season after holiday season.

Think Differently About Cash Flow For Lumistella, the Atlanta-based parent company of Elf on a Shelf, which sells books, décor, and entertainment around its December Santa’s helper elf, 85 percent of revenue comes in during the fourth quarter of the year. It follows a fairly typical seasonal model, according to Christa Pitts, founder and co-CEO of the company, which was inspired by her family’s elf tradition, and began as a self-published book in 2005.

While funding was an issue early on, these days, cash flow is a predictable annual cycle–but one that needs to be closely considered and reevaluated. Lumistella focuses on new-product development early in the year, then sales in spring. In the summer, ordering and logistics take on more importance.

By the fourth quarter, the company bolsters marketing and sales. This is when its revenue really starts flowing, but also when expenses are highest, due to increased payroll, marketing spend, and events costs. It’s also during the fourth quarter that employees put in the longest hours, including evenings and weekends. “We know we have a limited time to really deliver the season, so that’s very motivating,” Pitts says. Employees take off the week after Christmas, and then begin the cycle again, with product-development, in January. “You need to hold onto that cash as much as you possibly can; you have to be very thoughtful and conservative in the way you spend it when it’s the dry season,” she says. While Lumistella’s planning and cash-flow are based on a holiday-season model, Pitts cautions that other seasonal businesses based on weather or government cycles will follow different calendars. “There is a constant cycle, and you have to deeply understand the cycle that fuels your business,” she says.

Diversify in the Off Season Pitts doesn’t see “dry season” as slow–but it does require intense investment. During this time, Lumistella’s 118 full-time, year-round employees work on solidifying existing partnerships and entertainment deals, and creating new ones. (This year, a cereal partnership with Kellogg’s was a significant focus, as well as new Elf Pets products.) MagicSnow, on the other hand, has an intense revenue and labor–with 120 events–concentration toward the end of the calendar year. But about a decade ago, it also decided to create a new line of business to fill in the off-season.

“One of our clients came to us with this idea of basically doing the same concept where we’re transforming large public spaces, but instead of with snow, we do it with bubbles,” Williams says. He called it Bubbleworks, and it has created immersive bubble experiences for Taylor Swift’s 2019 Central Park show, as well as for Good Morning America, and for private summer events. Williams says the company as a whole is in a state of controlled growth, at 10 to 20 percent a year, but that Bubbleworks hasn’t hit fast growth yet. His five full-time employees generally manage it year-round.

As he did with Bubbleworks, Williams advises listening to your clients as a way of generating new ideas: “If they feel comfortable coming to you to execute their vision or idea, it can really open up your mind to other possibilities and other areas of growth,” he says. He also says there can be ripe opportunity in taking what you already know and applying it to a different product or service. Bubbles have a reputation for being sticky; Williams had already learned the science of creating snowfall without residue or mess. “We’ve taken a lot of what we’ve learned and a lot of the technology from MagicSnow and applied it to bubbles,” he says. Use Great Customer Service to Build a Long-Lasting Reputation

“You’ve got to be the absolute best when it comes to customer service,” says Pitts, “because your business really depends on a loyal fan base.” For a customer to come back year after once-a-year, you have to not only be reliable, but also memorable. At Lumistella, Pitts says, even temporary employees are motivated by the holiday spirit to create joyful moments for families. But she also finds inspiration for memorable customer service experiences in the commonplace–her dentist’s office, for example. Recently, she went for an appointment that left her feeling like she’d never bring her business elsewhere. What was different? A masseuse offered her a pre-cleaning massage. “There are millions of dentists out there, but this one really thought: we are going to up our game,” Pitts says. That’s the approach seasonal businesses should embrace, she says; “Taking what’s there and doing more with it.”

Pitts advises experiential and hospitality companies to become a do-not-miss business destination by amassing five-star reviews online. Be not just a business people encounter by chance, but one they plan ahead to visit. “If you really want to be successful in that seasonal rotation, then you’re going to need to build a reputation gets people talking about your business,” she says. “You want them coming and saying: We can’t miss this.” Keep Employees Coming Back, Too

MagicSnow beefs up from five to 60 employees for the fourth quarter of every year. Lumistella expands its customer service team, and marketing team, for the holiday season. But hiring temporary employees isn’t straightforward in a labor crunch.

“That employee base you’ve relied on in years’ past is going to have a lot of options this year–many making offers earlier and willing to pay more,” says Ben Johnston, chief operating officer of Kapitus, a New York- and Los Angeles-based small business lender that works with many seasonal businesses. He advises contacting past seasonal staff earlier, and letting them know enthusiastically that you have a role for them. “Also, think about being as flexible as you can about hours and dates–and any additional benefits you can offer,” he says. Pitts says at Lumistella, the culture keeps many employees coming back. “It’s not that expensive to create a culture that people want to be a part of. We work for Santa Claus! It’s fun to work here–and there are a lot of jobs that are actually fun,” she says. “If you can lean into that as a seasonal business, it will really help you recruit some of the best talent.”

Consider Shortening Your Supply Chain Companies that do most of their sales around the winter holidays have always had to be whizzes at forecasting–typically, highly seasonal companies start placing orders during the summer. But the pandemic’s supply chain disruptions woke some up to planning even further ahead.

“If your supply chains are long and are coming from Asia, be prepared for disruption. Right now, things seem smooth, but anything from a UPS strike to a drought to conflict can slow ships,” says Johnston.