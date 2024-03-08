Inside Reddit’s Long, Complicated Relationship With OpenAI’s Sam Altman

Dig into the financial disclosures in Reddit’s SEC filing for its forthcoming debut on the public markets and you’ll find several fascinating revelations. There’s $90.8 million in losses last year. There’s a wild projection that Reddit, the social site composed of a massive trove of text-based conversations with 76 million daily users, believes its global market opportunity by 2027 is $1.4 trillion.

Some of the numbers lead back to a single individual: Sam Altman. The co-founder and chief executive of ChatGPT-maker OpenAI owns an 8.7 percent stake in Reddit, more than its co-founder and CEO, Steve Huffman, who owns 3.3 percent. Altman, who has invested in more than 100 startups, is one of just a handful of shareholders with more than 5 percent of the company’s stock, due to his multiple investments over the years.

Altman, through various funds and holding companies he owns or manages, controls more than a million shares of Reddit at $60 million in aggregate purchase price — and holds more than 9 percent of voting rights. If Reddit’s IPO hits a target price of $5 billion, that could yield $435 million for Altman and his funds (he himself stands to gain just a small percent of that, as just one of the investors and managers of his funds). Still, the stock total is more than double the amount Huffman holds as CEO. To understand the relationship — and the money — it’s useful to examine some key moments that aren’t disclosed in the S-1 filing; these are moments I became aware of when reporting my book about Reddit, We Are the Nerds, for which I spoke with Altman, Huffman, and dozens of their colleagues and friends.

2005: 19-year-old Altman joins Y Combinator in its initial summer session in Cambridge, Massachusetts. He has just finished his freshman year at Stanford and is building a location-sharing app called Loopt. Among the more than a dozen young founders who attend weekly dinners are Reddit founders Steve Huffman and Alexis Ohanian, who had agreed on an idea of YC founder Paul Graham’s, to build a “front page” of the internet. They called it Reddit. “I remember thinking Steve was super smart from the very beginning,” Altman told me years ago about meeting Huffman prior to Reddit’s launch and talking about their startups over dinners of crock-pot pasta or chili. “He thinks about things in really interesting ways.”

“The Reddit corpus of data is really valuable,” Huffman told the New York Times last April. “But we don’t need to give all of that value to some of the largest companies in the world for free.” Altman didn’t comment publicly on the decision, but OpenAI, valued at more than $80 billion, could presumably afford to pay for the access. And Reddit seems eager for the revenue stream going forward. As Huffman wrote in the IPO prospectus: “We expect our data advantage and intellectual property to continue to be a key element in the training of future LLMs,” referring to large language models.

Although nearly all of Reddit’s revenue in the past has come from advertising sales, the company in February made a $60 million deal with Google to train its AI models on the social site’s data. Discussing Reddit’s future, financial analyst and journalist Herb Greenberg recently told CNBC, “This is an AI play.”