Puppies, Mascots, and … a Jungle? Welcome to the IPO Day Circus

When it comes to initial public offerings, some executives shine their shoes, show up to the stock exchange, and smile through their televised interviews. Others raise a bit more hell when they ring the bell.

When Reddit made its public debut on the New York Stock Exchange in March, dozens of the company’s employees, bankers, and lawyers took to the trading floor, but when the clock struck 9:30 a.m., none of them actually rang the bell.

Instead, Snoo did. Reddit’s rotund alien mascot, Snoo, appeared in the form of a human dressed in an oversize plush costume. The stunt was a nod from Reddit to its users: This isn’t an executive in a sportcoat and tie; it’s an everyman figure up at the podium goofily ringing the bell with its unwieldy hands. What followed was a private party for staff, catered by Taco Bell and Shake Shack. There were speeches, and then a blooper reel of rehearsals of those speeches. Far more than just the road show financial presentations go into an IPO these days. The NYSE and Nasdaq offer catering services and swag, and both are more than happy to work with companies to make their days as, well, unique as they want. For instance, the Nasdaq let dozens of dogs enter its Times Square headquarters when Trupanion, the Seattle-based pet insurance company, celebrated its IPO in 2014. Several pups were also in tow when Rover, the Seattle-based dog-walking platform, went public in 2021. Scholastic, the educational book publisher that listed on Nasdaq in 1987, occasionally lets someone dressed in a Clifford the Big Red Dog suit ring the opening or closing bell.

When Vita Coco, the New York City-based coconut water company, wanted its 2021 IPO to feature lots of lush greenery in the form of tropical plants, Nasdaq complied. “They brought basically a jungle to the podium,” says Karen Snow, global head of listings at Nasdaq. After the bell-ringing, the company continued celebrating by decking part of Times Square with its jungle theme and giving out bottles of Vita Coco to passersby. “Customization is an option that we always provide to clients,” Snow says. “It’s about capturing the company’s culture, and it’s making sure that if it’s an important part of their culture, that all the employees feel included or their customers feel included.”

Just as Nasdaq has Times Square’s car-free pedestrian street as its backyard for company activations, downtown on Wall Street, the New York Stock Exchange has Experience Square, a cordoned-off area where companies can continue their celebrations after they ring the bell. When Nextdoor, the San Francisco-based neighborhood social network, went public in 2021, the company built a village on Experience Square that included a café, flower shop, and faux dog park. Solo Brands, the maker of the outdoor Solo stove, had the portable campfire unit on hand for employees to roast marshmallows in Experience Square. They donned matching bold-patterned button-downs made by Chubbies, a portfolio brand, adding to the day camp vibes.

Both the NYSE and Nasdaq have even held virtual bell-ringings. When Rivian IPO’d via Nasdaq in 2021, the company celebrated live from its auto production floor in Normal, Illinois. Nasdaq also boasts the first bell-ringing from space–virtually, aboard the International Space Station in June 2020–and in the metaverse with Journey, a data consultancy, in June 2022.