Reddit Co-Founder Steve Huffman Says IPO Process ‘Has Already Made Us Better’
At the New York Stock Exchange Thursday, the Reddit CEO said preparing to go public has helped the business move ‘faster.’
BY CHRISTINE LAGORIO-CHAFKIN @LAGORIO
Reddit’s initial public offering has been a long time coming.
The San Francisco-based social message board site officialy went public Thursday, but its debut as a publicly traded company has been in the works for more than two years. Founded in 2005, Reddit confidentially filed for an IPO in late 2021, but then dragged its feet on making the move during the stock market decline of 2022 and IPO slowdown of 2023. In a conversation with Inc. after Thursday’s bell ringing on the New York Stock Exchange, co-founder and chief executive Steve Huffman disclosed that over the past two years, the company false-started the IPO process several times, with its leadership team completing five rounds of what’s called “testing the waters”–when a private company speaks with potential investors to gauage their interest in an IPO. It intended upon its confidential filing to do one practice quarterly earnings report and call–but after the false start on the offering, simply continued trying to behave something like a public company, and ended up completing eight.
All that work has already born fruit, according to Huffman. Asked what he would say to Reddit users who are worried that going public will change the site they love for the worse, Huffman credited the investor conversations with helping improve the company’s operations.
“It has already made us better,” Huffman told Inc. He noted that Reddit has shipped more products in the last year than in any year of its history. “We’ve fixed bugs, we’ve made Reddit faster, and I think we’re just accelerating at that.”
Still, Huffman conceded that bringing on new shareholders does create new challenges, which can scare some of Reddit’s biggest fans. “They don’t want it to change, and they’re worried this new crowd of investors is coming in and it’s going to pressure us, and there’s all this new pressure–which is all true,” Huffman said.
In a move that might have helped assuage some of those concerns, it wasn’t Huffman who rang the opening bell at the NYSE Thursday, but someone in an oversized alien costume. The costume was Snoo, Reddit’s big-eyed, rotund alien mascot, who rang the bell not just for laughs, but also to represent an everyman figure that stands in contrast to the typical executive in a suit.
It remains to be seen whether Reddit’s next chapter as a public company will be a successful one–though the shares opened 38 percent above its offer price, valuing the company at $8.87 billion–but Huffman said he’s already been through “so many ups and downs.” He and his co-founders sold Reddit to Condé Nast for about $10 million within a year of its founding, but it was later spun out as an independent company, which took on outside investment. Huffman left in 2009 and returned as CEO in 2016. The company has survived through multiple moderator-revolts, including one last summer due to API changes.
“There were so many times where we weren’t sure if we were going to make it, period–let alone make it to this point,” Huffman said. He also told employees in a speech: “Until about two days ago I didn’t think this day was ever going to happen. But here we are.”
