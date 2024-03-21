Reddit Co-Founder Steve Huffman Says IPO Process ‘Has Already Made Us Better’

The San Francisco-based social message board site officialy went public Thursday, but its debut as a publicly traded company has been in the works for more than two years. Founded in 2005, Reddit confidentially filed for an IPO in late 2021, but then dragged its feet on making the move during the stock market decline of 2022 and IPO slowdown of 2023. In a conversation with Inc. after Thursday’s bell ringing on the New York Stock Exchange, co-founder and chief executive Steve Huffman disclosed that over the past two years, the company false-started the IPO process several times, with its leadership team completing five rounds of what’s called “testing the waters”–when a private company speaks with potential investors to gauage their interest in an IPO. It intended upon its confidential filing to do one practice quarterly earnings report and call–but after the false start on the offering, simply continued trying to behave something like a public company, and ended up completing eight.

All that work has already born fruit, according to Huffman. Asked what he would say to Reddit users who are worried that going public will change the site they love for the worse, Huffman credited the investor conversations with helping improve the company’s operations.

“It has already made us better,” Huffman told Inc. He noted that Reddit has shipped more products in the last year than in any year of its history. “We’ve fixed bugs, we’ve made Reddit faster, and I think we’re just accelerating at that.”