Reddit Co-Founder Steve Huffman Says Site Protests Are a Feature, Not a Bug

Reddit is letting users ask it anything. Well, almost anything.

Co-founder and chief executive Steve Huffman and his executive team took a break from their IPO roadshow on Monday to post a video responding to questions they’d solicited from Redditors. In the video, Huffman addressed threats to the business and to its users’ experiences from artificial intelligence, from protests within the site itself, and from the additional financial pressures it could face as a public company beholden to increasing shareholder value.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

The issues of AI and users revolting intersected in June 2023, when Reddit announced it would begin charging companies for access to its API — including those crawling its site in order to train AI or build large language models. Volunteer moderators who run individual subreddits revolted and shut down thousands of the site’s message boards. Reddit mentioned the threat of user and moderator protests in its IPO prospectus. In Monday’s video, Huffman stated that he does see an upside to the protests, despite the fact that they can limit the site’s traffic and ad revenue. “I don’t look at user protests as a bug; I think they’re a feature,” Huffman said in the video. “I think that is something unique and special about Reddit. We have a self-correcting model.” Huffman added that when moderators have problems with Reddit, he implores his team to try to find the truth and learn lessons from the complaints. “I can’t promise things like that won’t happen again,” Huffman added.

After the June protests, Huffman said he “told the team and myself to just shut up and ship” products to help address the complaints, which he said included requests from moderators for better tools and requests from users for better app features for visually impaired users.

Reddit billed the Q&A session with Huffman, COO Jen Wong, and CFO Drew Vollero, as an “Ask Me (Almost) Anything,” a nod to the site’s popular AMA sections, with the “Almost” being a nod to the fact lawyers had to approve all their topics and answers due to the quiet period the company is in leading up to its IPO. Huffman said: “To be frank, it’s been a fight to do this, so I’m glad we’re here.” A question asked by a user with the handle “shiruken” included: “Is Reddit accelerating an existential threat to its continued existence by working with companies who are developing large language models?”

“The short answer is no, I don’t believe so,” Huffman said. “Why are we exploring data licensing? Well, companies are crawling us today for Reddit data, and in some cases they are misusing and abusing it and using it to enrich themselves. Contracts allow us to put guard rails on how the data can be used, what it can be used for, and prevent it from being used to identify our users, and I think this is very important.”

What about feeding user data into machine-learning systems for the purpose of advertising? Wong, the company’s COO, said: “Ad targeting on Reddit is about context, what you’re interested in, not identity.” She continued: “The vast majority of targeting on Reddit is based either on your activity on Reddit or the context of the page you are in.”

Huffman also addressed questions of his own compensation, which was listed as $193 million in 2023, according to the company’s S-1 filing. That unusually high number was due to a re-issue by the board of his earned stock that took place last year “to simplify things for both the company and me, and align my performance with the company’s performance,” he said.

“Today, I own about 3.2 percent of Reddit, but I have the opportunity to increase my ownership,” Huffman said, explaining that some of his stock will vest at the time of the IPO, some over time, and some only once the value of the company increases. “If the company does well, I will do well. If the company does not do well, I don’t either.” Many users asked variation on the question: “What will change about Reddit after its IPO?”