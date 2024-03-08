Report: Harry’s Files Confidentially to IPO

Harry’s, the New York City-based razor-and-personal-care product company founded in 2012, has filed confidentially for an initial public offering, according to Reuters .

Harry’s gained notoriety by taking on the razor giants with sleek, low-priced offerings and a subscription service, was valued at $1.7 billion at its last major funding round in 2021, and is profitable, sources told the publication.

Seen as a direct-to-consumer darling, Harry’s went through periods of hyper-fast growth, and hit unforeseen struggles. Just more than a year after launching, its founders, Andy Katz-Mayfield and Jeff Raider, also known for having co-founded DTC glasses upstart Warby Parker, decided to take a $100 million gamble on buying a historic German razor plant. They purchased the century-old Feintechnik razor factory in 2014.

By 2016, the company announced that it had 2 million customers. The following year, its products debuted in Target and Walmart stores. The co-founders almost sold the company in 2019 to one of the razor giants they’d been competing against, Edgewell Personal Care, the maker of Schick, but the FTC successfully sued Edgewell to block the attempted $1.37 billion merger, citing its potential to stifle competition.