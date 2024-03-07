Report: Reddit Sets an IPO Date, Price Range

Reddit will begin its pre-IPO roadshow Monday, in preparation to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange the following week, the Financial Times reports .

The social-news site known for its anonymous users, sprawling conversations, and meme-stock advice will price its initial public offering on March 20 and start trading on March 21, according to two sources that spoke with the Financial Times. It also reported that the company is targeting a debut price of between $31 and $34 a share, which is in line with the valuation others have cited at roughly $6.5 billion.

Reddit did not respond to request for comment on the date or pricing, nor has it previously, citing its pre-IPO quiet period.

The 18-year old company was founded by Steve Huffman, its CEO, and Alexis Ohanian, now a venture capitalist. The two former University of Virginia roommates were in the first class of what became Silicon Valley’s most prominent tech-startup accelerator, Y Combinator.