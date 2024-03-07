Report: Reddit Sets an IPO Date, Price Range
The founder-run social message-board site is readying for a pre-IPO roadshow and will open on the NYSE on March 21.
BY CHRISTINE LAGORIO-CHAFKIN @LAGORIO
Illustration: Getty Images; Courtesy Company
Reddit will begin its pre-IPO roadshow Monday, in preparation to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange the following week, the Financial Times reports.
The social-news site known for its anonymous users, sprawling conversations, and meme-stock advice will price its initial public offering on March 20 and start trading on March 21, according to two sources that spoke with the Financial Times. It also reported that the company is targeting a debut price of between $31 and $34 a share, which is in line with the valuation others have cited at roughly $6.5 billion.
Reddit did not respond to request for comment on the date or pricing, nor has it previously, citing its pre-IPO quiet period.
The 18-year old company was founded by Steve Huffman, its CEO, and Alexis Ohanian, now a venture capitalist. The two former University of Virginia roommates were in the first class of what became Silicon Valley’s most prominent tech-startup accelerator, Y Combinator.
Though it is set to be the first U.S. social-media company to IPO in eight years, since Snap’s debut in 2017, investors are mixed as to whether Reddit’s debut on the public markets could help define the coming year after a veritable drought in IPOs. According to Renaissance Capital, just 108 companies went public last year — a quarter of the number of IPOs in 2021.
