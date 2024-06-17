This Construction Company Runs Its Own Daycare for Employees’ Children

Tony and Hailey Castle with their children at the Little Builders Day School, the on-site day care at the Tri-North Builders office.. Photography by Lyndon French

Out of work and recently married in 2021, carpenter Anthony Castle applied for a handful of union-shop construction jobs near his home in Madison, Wisconsin. He and his wife, Hailey Castle, were searching for a classroom-setting preschool for their 4-year-old daughter, who needed full-time care. But care options were slim and eye-poppingly pricey.

Anthony was excited when Tri-North Builders, a 43-year-old construction company in Fitchburg, Wisconsin–and one of 543 honorees on Inc.’s Best Workplaces 2024 list–called him back. Especially after he discovered it offered subsidized daycare for children of employees, both those who work in the field and those in the office. Only 7 percent of Inc.’s Best Workplaces offer child care subsidies (versus 3 percent of applicants that didn’t make the list).

Pop Quiz: Which benefits do you need to make Inc.’s Best Workplaces list? Anthony got the job and secured his daughter a spot at the company’s Little Builders Day School, in a 2,500-square-foot center staffed by six full-time caregivers. “It was half the cost of elsewhere,” says Hailey. “Half! And we immediately felt like family.” A year later, the couple had another baby. At 6 weeks old, the baby joined Little Builders, too. A few months later, a fire in their apartment meant the Castles were uprooted, staying with family. The staff at Tri-North’s Little Builders offered to help provide a baby crib and other essentials–and sent home casserole after casserole.

Ask Hailey or Anthony what else they love about Little Builders, and you might need to pull up a chair. The hours are unusually flexible: If an employee needs to be at a job site early, the center will open at 7 a.m. Snow day at grade school? Bring in your older kids. In years when a child has special needs, they’ve hired dedicated specialists, and partnered with local organizations to elevate care. Parents can pop in to eat lunch with their child–and it stays open late for no cost in December so parents can have a night out, shop, or wrap presents away from curious eyes.

Tri-North knows precisely how valuable the benefit is. Employees pay 42 percent less than the average rate of private certified facilities locally, according to the company’s most recent data. CEO and president Tom Thayer, who co-founded Tri-North in 1981, says it runs so well in part because it’s not an independent for-profit institution, pressured by tight margins. (Daycare employees receive all of Tri-North’s other benefits, too, from earned days off for volunteer work to ESOP profits.)

Amid a full-blown child care crisis in the United States, it’s no surprise that child care assistance is the most sought-after benefit by working parents, followed by on-site child care. The benefit is good for business, too. When Little Builders opened in 1994 as a state-certified care center for kids up to age 6, Thayer says it was quickly apparent that “it cut down on absenteeism, and made for a happier workforce.” It’s also a valuable tool in the battle for attracting in-demand skilled workers. A recent study by Boston Consulting Group found that for every dollar a business spends on employee child-care benefits, employers saw a net gain of between $0.90 and $4.25, primarily through reduced absenteeism and departures. “These benefits more than pay for themselves,” the authors wrote. But there’s something more nuanced at play, too: To Tri-North, it’s about moving the needle on inclusivity and the construction industry’s perception. Nationally, women represent about 11 percent of the construction industry workforce; in Wisconsin, that number is lower, around 7 percent. The Tri-North staff of about 200 employees is 22 percent women. It’s trying not just to make its own workplace as welcoming as it can, says Anna Stern, vice president of Tri-North, “but also to change the industry.”

Now, the Castle baby is 2 years old, and because Little Builders is opening up summer care for grade school kids, the Castles will have subsidized care for both their kids. Anthony and Hailey are each staying in the workforce. They aren’t spending their entire salaries on child care. And their daughters will be together all summer.