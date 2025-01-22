You’ve Probably Already Quit Your New Year’s Resolution
If your resolutions are slipping, here’s how to reset effectively.
BY CLARK LAGEMANN, CEO OF AVIDON HEALTH
Most resolutions fail for three reasons:
- Goals are vague or unrealistic.
- People underestimate the commitment.
- People lack a support system.
This mirrors business missteps. Imagine targeting “increase revenue” without clear key performance indicators (KPIs). It’s a recipe for frustration and failure. The fitness industry sees a similar cycle every January. From my experience working with individuals striving for behavior change, I’ve witnessed how the “new year, new me” mentality often fades quickly. Despite a surge in gym memberships at the start of the year, research shows that 67 percent go unused after the initial enthusiasm wanes. These patterns underscore a critical truth: Success isn’t about willpower alone—it requires sustainable systems to support the goal.
The bounce-back blueprint
To reset your goals, apply these strategies drawn from business and behavioral science:
- Reassess and align
Review your goals. Are they aligned with your vision? Replace vague aspirations like “get fit” with specific objectives like “build stamina to handle long workdays without burnout.”
- Build systems, not just goals
Willpower is fleeting, but systems endure. Schedule workouts as non-negotiable calendar blocks, just like critical meetings. Use habit-tracking tools, much like business dashboards, to measure progress.
- Leverage accountability
Successful leaders embrace accountability. Hire a coach, join a peer group, or involve your team. Knowing someone is watching boosts commitment.
- Apply cognitive behavioral strategies
Shift your mindset from “I failed” to “I learned.” This reframing fosters resilience and problem-solving—skills you already leverage as a business leader.
- Celebrate wins publicly
Celebrate milestones, no matter how small. Positive reinforcement builds momentum and inspires others. Employees, for instance, are more engaged when leaders model healthy habits.
Make today your new day one
Remember, you wouldn’t scrap a business idea because of a single roadblock. Treat your goals the same way. Flexibility is key—adjust your plan when life happens instead of abandoning it. Missed a workout? Adjust your schedule. Ate poorly one day? Focus on the next meal. It’s not about perfection; it’s about progress. Treat your resolutions with the same resolve. Start fresh today. The best time to recommit was January 1. The second-best time is now.
