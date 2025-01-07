5 Tips to Make Livestreaming Work for Your Business

Livestreaming is all the rage. Here’s how to make it work for your business.

The summer of 2015 is when it seems like the livestreaming trend exploded.

Everywhere you look, business people are suddenly talking about Periscope, which was purchased by Twitter in early 2015 for $86 million. Or Meerkat (not the TV show featuring furry little animals in cute poses, but the video livestreaming app). Or YouNow. Even USA Today weatherman Al Roker has gotten into the act, experimenting with “shows” that he streams live using Meerkat. The general idea of livestreaming is actually an old one, of course. Live television has been around for decades. Even streaming of events live over the internet has been around for years, with applications such as Livestream.com. Google Hangouts have been around for a few years, as well—they can be considered a version of livestreaming.

What’s different in 2015 is that livestreaming has truly reached the masses. Anyone can live stream their own video to the world, using nothing more complex than a smartphone and a free downloadable app. Livestreams are faster and easier than ever to initiate, and can be done spontaneously on the go. For instance, with Meerkat, you simply launch the app on your smartphone, hit the button to broadcast, and it will automatically alert all your Twitter followers about the livestream. In addition, there’s no incremental cost for someone who already has a smartphone, except possibly for some extra data transfer charges on your wireless plan.

While the idea of using livestreaming and its low-cost approach to reaching out to the world has some appeal for small businesses, remember that there may be complexities and issues to work through, along with the benefits. Before you jump feet-first into livestreaming, thinking it’s the next marketing and customer service frontier, consider these factors: Livestreaming has a learning curve. Livestreaming uses technology and, like any technology, it always takes a bit of getting used to. It’s not that it’s hard, just that certain things such as sound levels or lighting may be unfamiliar to the initiated, at first. And if you have the potential to be seen by customers and the general public, some of us might prefer that we at least appear to know what we’re doing! Therefore, you might want to quietly experiment, such as with personal livestreaming with family or close friends through a personal account, before getting your business involved. Livestreaming may be intimidating. Livestreaming isn’t comfortable for everyone. You’re usually talking to the world in an unscripted way. There are no do-overs if you say something you wish you hadn’t the moment it pops out of your mouth. Livestreaming might not be wise for your employees. If you expect your staff to engage in livestreaming, you may be asking a lot—perhaps too much. Your staff may not feel tech savvy enough to feel like they can pull it off. Or they simply may be uncomfortable with talking to the world on the fly, unscripted. You may be wise to have a policy about employees livestreaming. After all, you might not want your employees speaking off the cuff to the world, on your company’s behalf. Livestreams often have poor video quality. Broadcasting video from a smartphone raises all sorts of video-quality issues, arising out of everything from the strength of your wireless connection wherever you happen to be, to the quality of your smartphone camera, to the lighting. So, if you’re thinking of doing a broadcast via livestream that shows off your company products in your noisy, dark warehouse, for instance, the end result might be disappointing. Livestreamed video is generally short-lived. If you’re thinking livestreaming might be a cool way to generate some customer service how-to videos on the fly or create video content for your website, it might not be quite that easy. Periscope saves your video for 24 hours. But if you don’t go in, download it, and save it somewhere else, such as to your YouTube channel, your video will be gone.