B4B Resource: Microsoft SharePoint

Improve productivity and collaboration with this robust tool.
Collaboration — with colleagues, employees, partners, and customers — can boost productivity, improve file management capabilities, enable remote workers, and enhance customer and vendor relationships. Microsoft SharePoint, included with Comcast Business Internet, makes it easy to use collaboration to keep your entire team up to speed efficiently. Features include:
- Centralized management of large files and improved revision control. Make sure your team members are always working on the latest document versions and sharing the latest information.
- Anytime, anywhere accessibility. Documents can be shared to virtually any Internet-enabled device at any time.
- Potential savings and increased productivity. Collaboration can reduce the money spent on travel expenses, and more-efficient document and data management can boost team productivity.
