Effective Use of Facebook for Your Business

Reaching customers and prospects on Facebook used to be a fairly straightforward proposition for small and medium-sized businesses, but as the social media giant continues to tinker with its algorithms, that’s no longer the case. The good news is, Facebook can still be a very effective social marketing platform for SMBs. The bad news? You’ll have to spend some money to maximize your effectiveness there, but — more good news — it doesn’t have to be a large amount.

Asked what SMBs can do to make sure Facebook remains a viable platform to reach and engage their audiences, Jonathan Czaja, director, small business (North America) at Facebook, says two strategies immediately come to mind. “First, make sure you’re visiting Page and Audience Insights so you can understand what types of posts your audience is engaging with most,” he advises, adding that will help you post “more of the stuff that works and less of the stuff that doesn’t.” Second, apply some budgeting to your posts and combine that with Facebook’s targeting features.

At first blush, the fact that Facebook’s small business specialist recommends buying ads on the site might prompt a certain amount of skepticism, but truth be told, many social marketing experts endorse the same combination of paid promotion and focused targeting that Czaja recommends. Claire Pelletreau, a consultant specializing in Facebook advertising and conversion, bluntly states that investing in paid advertisements is one of the best ways SMBs can leverage Facebook. “This can be difficult for marketers to stomach,” she admits. “They used to get a tremendous amount of engagement and traffic from their business Facebook pages without spending a dime. Refusing to invest in advertising based on a stubborn nostalgia, however, is essentially shooting your business in the foot.”

Even a miniscule investment can provide a measurable return, Jason Parks, owner of consulting firm The Media Captain, maintains. “With Facebook’s EdgeRank algorithm, it is nearly impossible to receive mass exposure organically. With a five-dollar boost, though, you can receive more exposure than you ever imagined.” It’s important for SMBs to set a monthly budget for Facebook posts and to target those posts to their desired demographic. “Don’t forget to put together a ‘goal’ document,” he adds. “If your goal is to get more page ‘Likes,’ that shouldn’t be too tough. If you are trying to generate sales at a certain cost-per-acquisition, it will require a more in-depth strategy.”