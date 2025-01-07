Effective Use of Facebook for Your Business
Reaching customers and prospects on Facebook used to be a fairly straightforward proposition for small and medium-sized businesses, but as the social media giant continues to tinker with its algorithms, that’s no longer the case. The good news is, Facebook can still be a very effective social marketing platform for SMBs. The bad news? You’ll have to spend some money to maximize your effectiveness there, but — more good news — it doesn’t have to be a large amount.
Asked what SMBs can do to make sure Facebook remains a viable platform to reach and engage their audiences, Jonathan Czaja, director, small business (North America) at Facebook, says two strategies immediately come to mind. “First, make sure you’re visiting Page and Audience Insights so you can understand what types of posts your audience is engaging with most,” he advises, adding that will help you post “more of the stuff that works and less of the stuff that doesn’t.” Second, apply some budgeting to your posts and combine that with Facebook’s targeting features.
At first blush, the fact that Facebook’s small business specialist recommends buying ads on the site might prompt a certain amount of skepticism, but truth be told, many social marketing experts endorse the same combination of paid promotion and focused targeting that Czaja recommends. Claire Pelletreau, a consultant specializing in Facebook advertising and conversion, bluntly states that investing in paid advertisements is one of the best ways SMBs can leverage Facebook. “This can be difficult for marketers to stomach,” she admits. “They used to get a tremendous amount of engagement and traffic from their business Facebook pages without spending a dime. Refusing to invest in advertising based on a stubborn nostalgia, however, is essentially shooting your business in the foot.”
Even a miniscule investment can provide a measurable return, Jason Parks, owner of consulting firm The Media Captain, maintains. “With Facebook’s EdgeRank algorithm, it is nearly impossible to receive mass exposure organically. With a five-dollar boost, though, you can receive more exposure than you ever imagined.” It’s important for SMBs to set a monthly budget for Facebook posts and to target those posts to their desired demographic. “Don’t forget to put together a ‘goal’ document,” he adds. “If your goal is to get more page ‘Likes,’ that shouldn’t be too tough. If you are trying to generate sales at a certain cost-per-acquisition, it will require a more in-depth strategy.”
There are plenty of third-party solutions available that make it easier for SMBs to deploy a Facebook marketing strategy that combines paid promotion with targeted content, such as Hootsuite Ads, a simple, user-friendly way to amplify content through Facebook’s promoted posts. Once you choose a business objective, Hootsuite Ads automatically pulls organic content from your page to promote, then it provides simple metrics to show you how well it worked. “It’s important to remember that there’s still a fair amount of traffic that goes directly to Facebook pages, which translates to a huge opportunity to engage those visiting your page who are looking for more information on your business and products,” points out Gregory Gunn, vice president of new product growth at Hootsuite. To optimize business impact, SMBs should continue sharing their organic content while setting aside a budget for a blend of paid or promoted strategies, he adds.
Finally, Betsy Sigman, distinguished teaching professor at Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business, says that avoiding mistakes is an important part of optimizing your Facebook strategy. Three that she sees happening too often are failure to apologize — clearly and publicly — when a company has made a mistake, not planning ahead for potential problems, and not monitoring social media consistently. “Just because you aren’t listening doesn’t mean people aren’t saying bad things about your company,” she warns. “It is better to learn about and address mistakes early, and it is likely that the first place you’re going to hear about those things is on social media.”
