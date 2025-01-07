How to Choose the Perfect Marketing Tactic Every Time

You know the right marketing channels to use, but now you must decide on your tactics. Here’s how to pick the perfect one every time.

Any well-rounded marketing plan includes lists of projects and tactics. Each tactic may be focused on drawing in a specific part of your audience or a specific goal. For instance, you might focus on the promotion of a particular event, product or service.

But tactics can’t be decided on a whim. You have to choose the tactics that will work for you at a particular time. Begin deciding on the best options based on your existing strategy or upcoming opportunities. Choose Your Channel One of the first steps is to choose the right marketing channels. I wrote about why marketing channels are important on this blog recently. In addition, make sure that every tactic you employ shows potential for profitable growth.

So, for example, in the public relations category you might decide to target small niche publications with stories about your products or services in an effort to draw some attention to them. That might lead to coverage in bigger publication or on social sites. Or you might consider a publicity stunt or two that could trigger some viral coverage. Set Your Objectives Here’s the trick when brainstorming potential channel tactics to try. First map out the three to four biggest objectives for the quarter ahead. Then tie some trackable goals to each objective. From here you should be able to get some focus on tactics that might actually help you achieve some of your stated goals.

So let’s say one of your objectives is to build an online community and, as part of this effort, you plan to grow your current subscriber list. Armed with these two ideas, you should be able to create a list of potential tactics you might want to bet on to achieve this goal. You might plan to offer a free special report in exchange for the individual’s contact information or hire a high-profile guest moderator to contribute to the community for a month to attract more participants. Brainstorm Ideas Brainstorm an entire catalog of ideas and you may produce a few months’ worth of hunches focused on your objectives. From this brainstorming, you can probably identify some candidates that would make likely projects to test. There are many variables that go into such testing. Look around and see what’s working for others, ask your entire team to weigh in, and run your ideas past strategic partners.