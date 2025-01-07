No Vacation? No Problem. How to Recharge When You Can’t Leave the Office

Vacations can be wonderful. They refresh you. They give you much needed time to devote to family. They lift worries and brighten your perspective. There’s even evidence that vacations improve productivity.

Everyone should take at least one vacation every year. There! I have given you the standard good advice.

My obligation taken care of, let me get down to reality:

For many of us who own businesses, especially relatively new businesses, getting away for a nice, long, summer vacation is easier said than done. It probably won’t surprise you that the majority of small business owners don’t take vacations. According to one recent survey, 66 percent of small business owners don’t.