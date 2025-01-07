Managing Network TCO

Managing network costs is a continuous balancing act for small and medium-sized businesses. They are constantly challenged to find the best allocations of often limited resources among on-premises systems, outsourced and cloud-based solutions, and staff in ways that ensure the network remains reliable, flexible enough to grow with the business, and cost-effective. One approach that can help SMBs meet that challenge is total cost of ownership, or TCO, which calculates the direct and indirect costs of all network components over their lifecycle. TCO provides a realistic picture of the true costs involved, which helps business owners make network expenditure decisions in a more cost-effective manner.

Armando D’Accordo, president of CMIT Solutions of South Nassau (New York), suggests SMBs should focus on four areas in their network strategy:

Equipment. The difference between business-grade and consumer-grade equipment is major, D’Accordo notes. The former’s reliability, scalability, and warranty — including tech support and availability of replacement equipment — often makes business-grade equipment the more cost-effective choice over the long run.

Warranty. PCs, including laptops, desktops, and notebooks, have a 24 percent repair rate, he says. “The chance of a business needing to replace or repair a computer is very likely. Businesses need to take this into consideration when choosing a coverage plan.”

Redundancy. Having stand-by equipment on hand is often less expensive than business owners realize. As D’Accordo points out, a mishap with a single-point-of-failure network component can shut down your business, literally, if you don’t have a secondary method of access available.

Monitoring. Regular assessments can prevent unexpected downtime. Visual inspections should be done frequently by a qualified technician, to make sure equipment is set up and functioning properly. SMBs should adopt a “hands off” policy to keep employees from tampering with equipment and cables when the network goes down. “We also recommend labeling everything, so that if wires do become disconnected, you can solve the problem immediately,” he says.

Trevor Ewen, software engineer at Neosavvy, says a middle-of-the-pack mentality can help keep TCO under control. He advises avoiding custom solutions; instead, outsource tools and technology to the best custom or subscription service available. As far as equipment goes, “Don’t buy either the best or the worst machines,” he advises. Purchase decisions should be based primarily on which hardware is likely to provide the greatest productivity.

The one TCO area where SMBs should not scrimp is support staff, Ewen argues. The best support staff are always in high demand, but it makes sense to hire them on contract because they will focus on automating as many services as possible. “As a result, they will make themselves replaceable,” he explains. “Before long, you will have an IT infrastructure that requires minimal upkeep. Pay the price up front, and work with someone who desires to remove himself or herself from a long-term support role.”