Pfeifer Industries’ Network Merges Connectivity and Cost Control

P@W: Tell us what’s different about Naperville, Illinois-based Pfeifer Industries that sets it apart from many other small businesses?

Jim Donovan: Pfeifer Industries manufactures timing belts and timing belt pulleys for manufacturers and parts distributors in construction, industrial, and recreation markets. While we are a small business with limited staff, our customers are located throughout the U.S. and around the world, so we rely heavily on our phone and internet connections to sell our products. Our employees wear many hats throughout the day, from sitting at a desk for sales and customer support to working on the shop floor in the custom manufacturing of our timing belt pulleys. All our products are highly customized, which means we have extensive interaction with our customers. P@W: Given your lean staffing model, it seems likely technology would play a central role in meeting your customer communication needs. Is that the case? JD: It is. Because our products are highly customized, employees must speak with their customers throughout the design and manufacturing process to make sure all parties agree on the specifications before an item goes into production. Our customers like to call and ask questions. Talking on the phone is generally their preferred means of communication with us. Sixty-five percent of our sales come in over the phone. Being confident that we won’t miss any of those calls is very important to us because we believe that ‘people buy from people’ in our industry.

P@W: What kind of bandwidth requirements are you dealing with to keep your business on track? JD: When it comes to design, our employees use bandwidth-intensive 3D Computer Aided Design (CAD) and Computer Aided Manufacturing (CAM) software applications. And even though a lot of our interaction with customers during the design phase is by phone, there is always an email follow-up specifying what was discussed so it’s all clear. Only then do we create the product. Once we make it, the customer owns it. I want to ensure there is no buyer’s remorse, so the collaboration over the phone and email are crucial. In addition, we do zero advertising, so people find us on the internet. Initial contact is almost always by email or phone. If we don’t have good internet, I’m not getting either of those. P@W: Cost control is a big issue for most businesses. What are you doing to manage TCO of your network services?