4 Strategies to Empower Your Employees–and Leave Your Ego Behind

The best leaders are the least egocentric. Build a thriving workplace, retain your best employees, and then watch your business grow.

An ego is a delicate accessory for any leader. Simultaneously, it is both your loyal protector and your greatest threat. Too little ego and you’re left without a spine–allowing others to make decisions for you. Too much ego and you’ll be left chasing power and fortune for the sake of chasing.

As the leaders of our organizations, managing our egos is one of the many balancing acts we must perform daily. But apart from our egos, we’re also responsible for contributing to our employees’ professional egos. Redirecting your focus to empowering your employees is a pivotal aspect of effective leadership and can also have lasting benefits for your company.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

Here are four crucial strategies to empower your employees: 1. Give credit where credit is due.

As the company’s leader, your employees are more inclined to agree with you. It’s a lesson many of us learn early on in our careers. But just because everyone in the room agrees with you doesn’t necessarily mean you have the best idea. Avoid falling into a toxic feedback loop by acknowledging and appreciating valuable input from your team. When a colleague offers genuinely great input, show your gratitude appropriately. Share credit for successes openly. A properly acknowledged employee is a happy and motivated employee.

2. Don’t just accept feedback, seek it out. As the Harvard Business Review points out, executive isolation is a serious problem. I guarantee that your employees have opinions, and if you haven’t actively put yourself in a position to hear those opinions, you’re doing yourself a disservice. Creating an environment that allows employees to speak their minds without fear of consequences is crucial for long-term team coherence and employee retention.

Establish open communication channels–whether it’s through your door, your inbox, or an anonymous suggestion box. Embrace diverse perspectives, as some of the most insightful feedback can come from unexpected sources. Taking the time to absorb and act on this feedback not only enhances your leadership but also fosters a culture of continuous improvement. 3. Take some time away.

We’ve all heard the age-old conundrum: How can I separate my work life from my personal life? This question affects employees of all levels as our ever-digitizing world has made it more and more difficult to leave the problems of work at the office. As CEOs, we’re never really off the clock. Even vacation days or precious time with family can be interrupted by intrusive thoughts about your next acquisition or big upcoming budget meeting.

Establish a clear boundary between your identity and your business. This separation allows you to make decisions based on what’s best for the company. Taking breaks and disconnecting, even momentarily, can bring clarity, and it shows your employees that you have faith in them to steer the ship while you’re away. 4. Know when it’s time to let go.

The blood, sweat, and tears you’ve poured into making your company a success can further blur the distinction between personal and professional challenges. Empowerment involves letting go of the need to constantly assert your authority. From your first investor to your newest hire, leaving a positive legacy means being remembered for empowering others, not for ego-driven decisions. Learning to disentangle your sense of self from the success or challenges of your business benefits not only you but the entire company. Eventually, when the day comes to leave, end, or sell your company, that burden of separation will be much easier if your employees have been properly empowered beforehand.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.