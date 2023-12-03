The 4 Most Common Problems for Founder-Led Startups

When I was 17 years old, I co-founded my first company, a technology business that aimed to disrupt what we perceived to be a broken advertising business. Our vision: put consumers in control by empowering them to opt-in to advertising instead of constantly interrupting them.

Fifteen years and about 110 million monthly active users later, I sold the company to Advantage Solutions, a $5 billion company with about 70,000 employees across the country. Advantage was an excellent parent company and soon I was managing a slew of other tech companies in Advantage’s portfolio. The companies covered a lot of ground — everything from machine learning to sampling to advertising.

The companies all had the exact same four problems. I’ve built my career on pinpointing and ultimately solving these problems that consistently pop up for founder-led businesses. Half the battle is realizing what these common pitfalls are, so you can spot them as you continue to lead your business.

One caveat before we get into it. In case you misconstrue my tone as “holier than thou,” I’m absolutely not. The reason I recognize these common issues is because I dealt with them (and suffered due to them) for a decade as I tried to grow my own business. It was only after selling my business that I realized how commonplace these problems were. 1. You’re Lacking a Fully Independent Sales Team

This one is by far the most common problem for a founder-led start-up. Put simply, the bulk of your business’s sales are completely reliant on you. It makes sense, especially for the first few years of most companies. You’re the one with the company vision, the carefully practiced pitch, the knowledge of every in and out. But over time, it’s just not sustainable.

To shift the onus of in-bounds from your shoulders, you need to create and maintain an institutionalized sales team. That doesn’t just involve hiring good salespeople (though you will, of course, need to do that). It means you need your own go-to-market strategy, your own pricing model, your own commission structure. That’s really hard to do, especially as you juggle all your other responsibilities as founder/CEO. An independent, fully autonomous sales team that is consistently bringing in new business is crucial to your company’s survival. 2. You’re Scared of Making the Big Decisions

This is the second most common symptom I see in founder-led businesses. There’s a fear inherent in owning 100 percent of a new business. I remember being a bootstrapped founder. I was terrified to even hire new employees in the first place. I was so worried they wouldn’t work out and we’d have to start the hiring process all over again. Then I’d have to pay both the opportunity cost of hiring the wrong person and onboarding the wrong person, plus the missed opportunity of any new business a stronger salesperson could have brought in. That fear-driven decision-making extrapolates to every aspect of a start-up. Let’s say a client gives you an idea for a new product that would cost $500,000 to get up and running. That’s a lot of capital — aka, a lot of risk. But at the same time, that new product could unlock a massive new income stream for your business, ultimately dwarfing the half-million investment up front.

The decisions you make today will dramatically affect how big you are tomorrow. In 2015, I sold 50 percent of my first company to private equity, de-risking myself and freeing myself to be bold. A couple of years later, we had more than doubled the business. Don’t let fear rule your decision-making; the pivotal moments in your company’s history will necessarily involve taking risks. 3. You’re Not Attracting and Retaining Top Talent

Founder-run startups do not attract the world’s most ambitious people. That’s not to say you won’t be able to find good employees — you absolutely will. But as an independent start-up, your platform simply isn’t large enough to get on the radar of top talent. Over time, you’ll start to see a degradation of your senior leadership team: employees who are fine at doing their job, but whom you cannot rely on to aggressively grow your business for you.

This brings us back to problem number one: The bulk of new inbounds falls back on your shoulders. One of the biggest upsides to selling your business is that you can suddenly attract employees you couldn’t attract before. Not only do you now have the on-hand cash to invest aggressively in new product lines and acquire new businesses, but you can also afford to swap out any B-players on your leadership team with A-players. If you’re reading this thinking to yourself, but I have A-players, I ask you this: how confident are you that your existing leadership could handle 30 percent more business?

4. You’re Not Willing to Raise Prices on Existing Customers It’s like a mental block for 99 percent of founders. They refuse to raise their pricing on existing customers. I remember being in that position. I was so nervous that the moment I raised prices, all my old clients would run off, leaving a cloud of dust in their wake. It terrified me.

The truth is, your refusal to raise prices is leaving so much money on the table. And it comes from a place of fear. That’s one of the upsides to selling — you now have the ultimate scapegoat on whom to blame the price increase. On the consumer side, yes, we all hate price increases. However, studies show that as long as the company is honest and direct about the uptick, consumers tend to go along with them.

As entrepreneurs, we’re used to going it alone. For many of us, it’s why we started companies in the first place. I allude a few times in this article to selling your business — whether to a strategic acquirer, private equity, or to another entrepreneur — as a solution to some of these pitfalls. Looking back, I’m happy I sold my business when I did. But every business is different, and selling is not the only cure for these common founder symptoms. Ultimately, the decision to sell should align with both your business and personal goals. If it doesn’t, that’s fine too. Keep an eye out for these common problems and your business will continue to grow and thrive as I’m sure it has already.

