3 Startup Lessons From a Health-Food Innovator

Being new to the grocery business was no barrier to the founder of Gator and Crane, a company that wants to make sure everyone can afford healthy food.

For Emily Gaddis, food isn’t just a source of energy, or sensory delight: It’s a positive force that can have a big impact throughout a community. Her company, Gator and Crane, promotes healthy diets, reduced waste, and local food procurement through its buying club in New Orleans.

Gator and Crane took top honors at Get Started New Orleans, one of a series of high-paced pitch competitions held around the country in which local entrepreneurs present their ideas to a panel of experts. Cox Business created these events to help elevate local entrepreneurs and provide them with cash and resources to get them to the next level. And Gaddis’ next level is ambitious: “People have a really emotional connection with food, but the food culture in America is not defined and preserved like it is in other countries. We’re on a mission to remove barriers of price and convenience from healthy living.” Her journey, which has had as many twists as the Mississippi River (from which many of her foods are sourced), offers several lessons for other entrepreneurs. Lesson 1: Leverage Your Personal Experience

Gaddis was working as a teacher when the idea for Gator and Crane came to her. Her low-income students couldn’t afford healthy, local, sustainable food. One student, in fact, was rushed to the hospital because her blood pressure was so high she almost had a heart attack. “She was young, smart, and full of potential,” Gaddis recalls. “But she didn’t have a car and she worked in an area that didn’t have any grocery stores. The only places to buy food were chain restaurants and gas stations, which had processed, sugary food.” That motivated Gaddis to move to the food Mecca of New Orleans, with her husband, to launch Gator and Crane, named as a tribute to two endangered animals from the local watershed. Gaddis was not deterred by her lack of business or fod-industry experience. Her knowledge of curriculum development as an educator allowed her to develop a business plan, and her presentation skills, honed in the classroom, made her confident about pitching her business.

“Her teaching background allowed her to be dramatic and passionate, but also calm,” says Steve Rowley, senior vice president of Cox Business and a judge for the Get Started competition. “She pulled at people’s heartstrings even as she educated them.” Lesson 2: Learn From Other Entrepreneurs While she had no business background, Gaddis comes from a family of entrepreneurs — both her grandfather and her mother ran their own companies. That inspired Gaddis and also helped her decide what kind of business she didn’t want to run.

“My mother had no time off, and I knew that was a model I didn’t want for my life,” she says. “I’m not interested in being the owner of one store who has to work seven days a week. Your business has to be able to run without you.” She became active in the New Orleans entrepreneurship community, seeking mentorship and guidance. “Asking for help does not come naturally to me,” she says. “I don’t ask as much as I should. But I learned you need to keep what you need front and center and not be afraid to ask.” She was struck by how much her fellow entrepreneurs were willing to lend their assistance, such as with helping develop a Facebook marketing plan. Lesson 3: Focus on the Long Term

The goal of Gator and Crane is to lower food costs by selling mostly bulk goods at prices 25 percent to 40 percent below branded, packaged products. Members can also earn store credit for practicing sustainable behaviors such as refilling spice jars or using cloth bags to package rice. She tested her concept with pop-up stores in different parts of New Orleans. “Our customers were really honest about what they liked and didn’t like,” she says. “They were excited about what we were doing, because they all wanted the corner neighborhood grocery brought back to life.” Those early customers also provided suggestions for making her offerings more appealing, such as providing recipes to go with the spices and other foods she sold. Realizing that the cost of real estate ruled out brick-and-mortar stores, she launched an online buying club in May. Every week, members receive a list of featured products from the company’s network of producers and suppliers. Members pay online and pick their orders up at various businesses that Gaddis has partnered with to serve as distribution points.