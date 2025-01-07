7 Insights From a True ‘Mother of Invention’

“Pregnancy has always been in my life, in some form or another,” says Krystal Stubbendeck. She comes from a family of seven children, and is now at a point when many of her friends are getting married and having children. As one after another crossed that milestone, Stubbendeck was struck by sartorial challenges faced by expectant fashionistas. “One of my friends, who was always very trendy, started wearing her husband’s gym shorts because she didn’t want to buy high-quality maternity wear that she would only wear for a short time,” Stubbendeck says.

Soon Stubbendeck joined the ranks of expectant mothers herself, and the memory of those gym shorts inspired a business idea: Borrow For Your Bump, an e-commerce platform that allows expectant mothers to borrow maternity and nursing attire during pregnancy and in the months thereafter. Her company won first place at Get Started Omaha, one of a series of high-paced pitch competitions held around the country in which local entrepreneurs present their ideas to a panel of experts. Cox Business created these events to help elevate local entrepreneurs and provide them with cash and resources to get them to the next level. “She had a lot of passion, because this idea was built on her personal experience, and she really found a niche in the marketplace,” says Steve Rowley, senior vice president of Cox Business and a judge for the Get Started competition.

But perfecting that niche required a lot of tinkering, showing that while necessity may be the mother of invention, entrepreneurship is the fruit of many labors. Her seven take-aways: Stubbendeck held down a full-time job in corporate finance when she started Borrow For Your Bump. At first she kept quiet about her side project, but when she finally revealed it she found her colleagues to be extremely supportive. At the same time, “I realized that my full-time job was a safety net,” she said. “Because of that security, I didn’t make changes to my business fast enough. I talked with my husband and decided I’d never succeed unless I took the risk of failing miserably and committed my full self to the business.”

At the start, Stubbendeck focused on clothing that provided the most value to customers, like casual clothes they could wear everyday. However, those pieces came back so worn they couldn’t be rented again. After careful analysis, she realized that the most profitable items were formal wear. “We focused on clothing that turned over quickly,” she says. Stubbendeck says the margin mistake was a direct result of not having mentors, and she quickly sought out advice from other local entrepreneurs. “She had a great idea and passion, but she may have underestimated the capital requirements of starting a business,” Rowley says. “She did a great job penetrating the Omaha entrepreneurial community and finding people to guide her.” Maternity clothing can be overwhelming, Stubbendeck explains. The top brands tend to specialize only in maternity wear, so new mothers are unfamiliar with them. The sizing is different as well. “There are a lot of sensitivity issues, and we’re still figuring out the best way to navigate them,” she says.

With the sharing economy just taking hold, Stubbendeck had to redesign her web site, looking for simpler ways to explain a rental process that few people were familiar with. What happens if the item doesn’t fit, or gets damaged? But the need to educate potential customers also offered a chance to engage them; looking to conserve cash, she looked for low-cost or no-cost ways to get on customers; radar, such as swapping content with bloggers and style guides. Originally, Stubbendeck offered a dress or outerwear item as a one-time rental that could be borrowed for seven, 14, or 30 days. Wanting to satisfy the demand for casual wear, she added a “rent a box” feature, which allows a customer to order an assortment of clothing items for 30 days, either casual wear, professional wear, or both. The larger volume and extended rental period helped address the wear-and-tear issue. Women who take a box can renew it for an additional 30 days or purchase the items they like outright. She continues to tinker with her model, expanding her inventory into postpartum clothing, which enables her to extend her relationship with customers past the nine months of their pregnancy.