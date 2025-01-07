This Drone Innovation Focuses on Safety

It’s an industry that is, quite literally, taking flight. But the booming market for drones is also triggering a constant flow of headlines involving near-misses-or worse.

These unmanned aerial vehicles are catching on with hobbyists, photographers, and a vast number of other markets. In fact, drones are projected to become a $2 billion business in the U.S. by 2022, according to Grand View Research. But as more attention is focused on the potential safety hazards posed by drones, calls for greater government regulation are growing. One result is that retailers and E-commerce businesses, who see drones as a viable form of ultrafast delivery, are in a holding pattern as they wait to see how the calls for more regulatory action play out. James Lawrence, founder of Drone Control Systems, is trying to prevent the advent of any severe restrictions by developing an advanced software system that ensures that drone operators can stay in compliance with the evolving rules and regulations issued by the Federal Aviation Administration as well as state and local governments. His Drone Control System captured first place at Get Started Tucson, one in a series of fast-paced pitch competitions held around the country in which local entrepreneurs present their ideas to a panel of experts. Cox Business created these events to celebrate and elevate local entrepreneurs, by providing the winners with the cash and resources they need to take their ideas to the next level.

“Many of this year’s competitions featured a drone-related pitch among the finalists,” says Ken Kraft, a judge and vice president of marketing for Cox Business. “But the others involved new ways to use drones–this is the first time we’ve seen someone tackle the regulatory issues in an evolving industry, and his pitch was really buttoned up.” All Abuzz About Safety Lawrence has long been an aerial enthusiast, operating radio-controlled planes as a kid and later becoming a hang-glider pilot. “Drones give you a sense of freedom,” he says. “For example, lots of people take pictures of themselves standing on the edge of the Grand Canyon. Drones can let you take a picture of yourself from an entirely new angle” that can result in a spectacular photo.

At the same time, he knows that the proliferation of drones can cause potential safety issues. Lawrence, an engineer with a master’s degree in computer science, believes he has solved the growing problem of unregulated drone flight in no-fly zones through a software program known as LADDAS (Local Area Drone Dispatch and Authorization System). The system regulates, authorizes, monitors, and tracks all drone flight operations. His business concept is to sell the software to local governments, which would use cell towers to monitor drones and make sure they stay in appropriate areas. The drone operator would be pinged if his drone went off the flight pattern so he could correct the error. Drone operators would also be charged a small monthly subscription fee, which would include both the basic safety monitoring service and the ability to receive a record of the drone’s flight, so it could be easily replicated. Engineering the Perfect Pitch

Lawrence says that developing the system entailed plenty of technical challenges, such as making sure there was no lag time in alerting the drone operator if his vehicle is off course. One of his next challenges-which he plans to address with his prize money–is to shrink the size of the dedicated chip that a drone needs to have on board (which currently measures about four square inches) to a single square inch that weighs only a few grams. Knowing that the technical nature of his topic could be daunting for people outside the industry to grasp, Lawrence spent a lot of time winnowing his presentation down in a way that would allow him to present it concisely in two-and-a-half minutes. “He received a number of questions from the both judges and the audiences about government regulations,” Kraft adds. “He seemed like he had his idea really thought out, and was already making the proper government connections.”

