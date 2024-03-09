AI Is Affecting Small Business Marketing. How Can You Use It Right Now?

It was late Autumn 2022, and I was happily writing away in my home office. At the time, I was 18 years into my “self-employed marketing copywriter” life and loving every second of it. Being on the other side of 55, I felt like I could do this forever, and work as long as I wanted to. Retirement in a few years? Pfft… not for me!

Then a client emailed me and said, “Hey, have you seen this ChatGPT thing?” And everything changed.

It changed for me, and it changed for businesses everywhere. And it’s still evolving. We don’t know where we’re going with AI or how deep the real impact of AI will be, but it’s becoming clear that it will be substantial. Personally, for a minute there, I felt like a horse and buggy driver looking at the first automobile coming down the road (fun fact: my last name – Furman – derives from a carriage driver!) Anyway, with this article, I’ll attempt to give some thoughts on AI today from my vantage point – as a self-employed copywriter and marketing professional. How is it affecting and helping small and midsize companies in a marketing sense, particularly in copywriting, content marketing, and graphics?

Copywriting I have a friend who is a copywriter who recently retired from a coin company. She spent the last 20 years writing catalog descriptions for coins. I showed her ChatGPT and said, “Give me a coin name” – she did, and in six seconds, ChatGPT spit out a nice 200-word description that even she felt was pretty good. Yes, a few edits were needed, but it still wowed her, prompting her to say “Glad I’m retired”.

Assuming you can edit/embellish a little, here’s what ChatGPT and other AI language models do relatively well in terms of business writing: Short marketing descriptions where the copy isn’t super essential to the close: real estate listings, job openings, catalog/product descriptions where the pictures and reviews do the heavy lifting, etc.

Ideas… it can really help with writer’s block (I certainly use it for that.)

It can get you started on a business letter or memo if you don’t know where to begin (which is often the hardest part).

It can definitely help you edit and rewrite something.

Yes, AI does not write with emotion that well – yet. It doesn’t sell very well – yet. It doesn’t write in a consistent or overly creative voice – yet. Right now it’s pretty boilerplate. But it will get better at everything, too. Again, you will need some writing/editing talent to use it effectively now. But if you have that, it can help your business today.

Content Marketing I separate content marketing from copywriting because I usually consider “copywriting” more sales and direct-response-focused and “content marketing” more informational and SEO-focused.

Right now, AI is affecting content marketing simply by making a lot of content. It’s generally published internally by companies on their own websites. That’s because no mainstream publication wants to publish AI-written material. Nobody wants to be the next Sports Illustrated. If you want to get published, your writing has to have a voice and be “real”. Editors have a hard job these days as they are the gatekeepers.

AI can certainly produce basic blog posts on your own website, but it’s my contention that search is already minimizing this type of content. If “everybody” can have tons of basic content, then how valuable can it be? But as AI improves, will this be impossible to gatekeep, for both humans and search engines? How about 10 years from now? It’s very unclear where this is going. Will “SEO” as we know it even exist? What will “search” even look like, and how does your website get picked? More questions than answers right now, I’m afraid.

Graphics and Art For marketing, I would say AI is most useful for – and directly disrupting – graphics and art. Yes, there were issues at first with six-fingered humans and such, but it has addressed that and is pretty darn good at getting you what you are looking for.

For example, last month, I was writing a client piece. I like matching my words with art, and I wanted a picture with an overabundance of skincare products, along with the picture alluding to their cost.

There was nothing good available in stock art. But I subscribe to OpenAI, and besides ChatGPT, they have DALL-E, which makes art. Within three minutes, I prompted it to make me exactly what I wanted. Right now, DALL-E and others can produce some great images. Better still, it can hone in on what you want. Wrapping Up

Currently, AI can help businesses with some of their writing and art needs. If all you need is some quick descriptions or a quick picture, AI can do that right now. And it’s still in its infancy. Your marketing people should already be using it in their work. It will make them better and more efficient, but I feel it will also eventually consolidate the marketing department. I could easily see a ten-person marketing department reduced to two or three people working with AI.

But that’s also the price paid when technology infringes on human work. There will be people and professions that are affected. It’s inevitable.

Reading message forums for freelance writers and artists, there’s a lot of angst. AI has already taken away some of the lower-cost work. Those short product descriptions, quick graphics, etc., are, for the most part, already gone. However, one thing about AI will be true for the near future: to prompt it and get good results, you need to be creative. And if you use it for writing, you will need to edit it.

So for the short-term future – say the next three to five years – many good, creative people will work hand in hand with AI. But where is it going overall, and how many of us will be affected? That is unanswerable right now. But until then, it’s a tool and a pretty good one at that.

