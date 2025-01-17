Everyone’s Favorite Small-Business Tax Deduction Gets a Boost for 2025 and More May Be on the Way

In what’s sure to be welcome news for small and midsize companies, the Section 179 tax deduction has been increased by $30,000 for 2025. The total deduction is now $1.25 million.

In addition, the total spending allowance to claim the deduction has been increased to $3.13 million. Once that cap is reached, the deduction decreases on a dollar-for-dollar basis. Section 179 simplified Companies can purchase or finance eligible new and used business equipment, and deduct 100 percent of the purchase price from their taxable income, up to a combined total of $1.25 million for the calendar year. Simple, right? What does that $3 million-and-change number mean? Well, that’s the total amount a company can spend on eligible equipment during the calendar year—once a company reaches that number, the $1.25 million deduction begins to decrease on a dollar-for-dollar basis.

What this means is Section 179 is a true small and midsize business tax deduction, as those types of companies will typically not reach a $3 million-plus equipment spend. Since the entire point of Section 179 is to encourage small and midsize companies to invest in themselves, that makes a lot of sense. Small businesses don’t seem to get much government help, but Section 179 is a shining star that companies should be taking advantage of every year. New truck example Here’s a quick example of how good it can be. Say your company buys a new delivery box truck for $125,000. Using Section 179, you can deduct the entire cost from your taxable income. At a 35 percent tax rate, this will equate to $43,750. These are spendable dollars that stay in your bank account instead of going to the IRS. Before Section 179, a company buying that delivery truck would have to depreciate it a little each year—typically 20 percent a year. Using Section 179, you depreciate it all in year one, letting you write it all off now. This is very healthy financially, since today’s dollars are always worth more than tomorrow’s.

There are a few rules for Section 179. The equipment must be purchased or financed and put into service during the calendar year, and you must have taxable income. In other words, Section 179 cannot be used to create a loss. Further, it must be used on eligible equipment, but that’s easy to do, as we’ll see in a second. What equipment qualifies? Here’s some great news: Almost any tangible equipment you can buy for your business will likely qualify. Machinery, production equipment, IT equipment, office machines, furniture and fixtures, signage, business vehicles, construction equipment … the list goes on. Here’s a good list. The equipment can be new or used/new-to-you. It can also be financed. In fact, financing equipment you plan to write off with Section 179 is extremely powerful, as you’ll often save more in taxes than your current year’s payments, making acquiring equipment profitable for the year.

One thing I do want to mention regarding vehicles—there’s a lot of misinformation regarding Section 179 and SUVs. They are allowed for Section 179 to a degree, but there are limits. I mention this because every year I read plenty of smarmy posts on X or LinkedIn saying something like, “Yeah, scored me a sweet Lincoln Navigator and wrote it all off” … Uh, that’s not the way it works, chief. The IRS thanks you for posting that, too. Keep your eye on bonus depreciation Bonus depreciation is essentially Section 179’s quieter cousin. It acts somewhat the same, but has a few different rules. Most businesses use bonus depreciation after they reach Section 179’s limits. Bonus depreciation was raised to 100 percent in 2017’s Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and was scheduled to fall by 20 percent a year from 2023 onward until being phased out altogether in 2027. It’s been following that schedule, as 2025’s bonus depreciation is 40 percent.

However, since Donald Trump was the one who made it 100 percent in 2017, there’s a feeling that we may see bonus depreciation return to 100 percent. Since this is a deduction meant to encourage businesses to invest in themselves by acquiring equipment, which basically benefits everyone, my feeling is we’ll see this addressed, if not this year then next. Section 179 is a fantastic business tax deduction that every business should be taking advantage of. It’s easy to understand, and it’s even easier to claim. Simply use IRS form 4562. Of course, my standard disclaimer applies: Always make sure you speak to your accountant or tax professional before making any tax-related purchases or financial decisions.

