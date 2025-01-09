How to Get Your Company Ready to Borrow in 2025

Here are some tips to make your loan applications go smoothly and quickly in the new year.

This column is part of The First 90 Days, a series about how to make 2025 a year of breakout growth for your business.

In talking with most business owners, optimism for 2025 is high. The feeling is the new Trump administration will have more business-friendly policies. Combined with interest rates expected to head lower, it all adds up to a positive business climate. This is quite welcome after a few quiet years of higher interest rates and inflation. Companies are responding. That sound you hear is businesses heating up, and your competition stirring. Most small and midsize companies grow by borrowing, whether it’s lines of credit or equipment financing. In most cases, companies who borrow want the transaction closed as soon as possible, especially when they are purchasing in-demand items with limited availability.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

With that in mind, here are a few tips to speed up the business loan approval process and get your company ready to borrow in 2025. Check your credit reports. First and foremost, you should make sure your credit reports are accurate, for both your personal credit and for your business. You can get a free report at each of the big three credit reporting bureaus: Transunion, Equifax, and Experian. Check them for outdated or incorrect entries, and get them cleared up. You’d be surprised at how many companies have a different name on the sign than the actual company name. And while this isn’t problematic in and of itself (doing business as or DBA is there for a reason), on paper, everything should be consistent. Things like legal business name, any DBA, and your listings with the appropriate state agencies should be consistent across all channels.

The same goes for the business address, contacts, phone numbers, Google Maps listing—it should all be consistent and not raise any questions as to who, what, or where the business is. Inconsistencies or questions will cause delays. Check websites and online profiles for consistency. Professionalism and consistency are important. If your Facebook or LinkedIn profile mentions a new location, and the location is not on your website or Google Maps listing, you will likely be asked about it. It may be as simple as “Kyle forgot to do it,” but that still delays your loan application while it all gets cleared up. Your website should represent your business well, and clearly convey who you are, what you do, and who you do it for.

One more quick note here. I’ve seen loans held up because of an old profile not used anymore. For example, maybe you made a Facebook or LinkedIn page a long time ago but haven’t touched it in years. Fair enough, but it also has outdated information that a lender may find and question. Clean those up. Make sure internal documentation is accurate and clear. If applicable, gather operating agreements, bylaws, and meeting notes that prove signatory authority and who the authorized decision-makers are. In addition, make sure any required licenses, certifications, or permits are up-to-date and reflect the correct business name.

Check your equipment details. If financing equipment or vehicles, obtain the product literature and if possible, equipment vendor quotes with specs/options that show exactly what you plan to finance. In addition, be ready to explain how the equipment integrates with your company and your offerings. For example, boosting productivity, expanding capacity, or more storage. Confirm your insurance coverage. Contact your insurance provider to confirm coverage options for the new equipment. And also verify they can add the lender as an additional insured.

Review your liens and other loans. Review public records—especially Uniform Commercial Code filings—for any conflicting liens or outdated claims against your business. Also note that if you have current outstanding loans, especially if they are through a bank, it’s possible you have a blanket lien on your company. While this isn’t a full roadblock to borrowing, it will require extra steps, so it’s much better if your lender knows about existing loans and liens beforehand. You can find a full list of state Secretary of State offices here.

Having these simple nonfinancial details as consistent and accurate as possible will help ease the lending process, and assuming you get approved, allow you to receive your funds faster. They will also increase your chances of securing more favorable loan terms. Not having these details correct won’t necessarily disqualify you, but every “We need to clear this up” instance is a delay, which can add up to days and even weeks. If it’s you and a competitor both vying for the one Flux Capacitor the local dealer has in stock this quarter, time is of the essence. Make things easier for yourself and your lender. Check and verify these simple items.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.