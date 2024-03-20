The SUV Tax Deduction Loophole Is Alive and Well, but It’s Not What You Think It Is

The Section 179 deduction is generally available on a business-use vehicle or SUV. But as always, the details matter.

Every year around tax time, I get annoyed at a particular topic and the social-media posts that surround it.

That topic concerns using the Section 179 tax deduction for SUVs and passenger vehicles exceeding 6,000 lbs. gross vehicle weight rating — essentially the vehicle’s weight plus its expected passenger and/or cargo capacity.

I get annoyed because there is a lot of bad information and assumptions, with some hot takes by people who don’t know anything about it. The posts that annoy me most are those against the deduction that assume we business owners just buy expensive things to deduct them. They’ll say something like: “Great, more rich business owners get to buy SUVs and fully write them off.”

OK, calm down folks and put the pitchforks away. It’s not like that at all. But maybe people write things like that because there’s another social media micro-brain saying things like:

“Scored myself a sweet SUV and guess what? I get to fully write it off lol #winner” Both thoughts are very wrong. In an effort to get some accurate information out there, let me give you some details on this part of the Section 179 tax deduction, starting with a bit of history.

Two-plus decades ago, we started hearing about “The Hummer tax break” or “the SUV tax deduction loophole.” Essentially, the popular business equipment tax deduction we call Section 179 includes large SUVs over 6,000 lbs. GVWR. At the time, the Hummer was a hot-selling model that exceeded this number, so dealers often used this tax incentive to promote it. At that time, you could generally deduct the entire cost, assuming the vehicle was fully used for business.

However, this has long since changed. You can usually take deductions on business vehicles and heavy SUVs, but the amount you can deduct is typically limited and will depend on the vehicle and its use. Here are the big-picture details: Business vehicles that can qualify for a full section 179 deduction:

Full-use “work-only” new or used vehicles typically can qualify for a full cost Section 179 deduction if used only for business. This includes classic cargo vans with no seats behind the driver; shuttle vans, such as for hotels; box/delivery trucks; tractor-trailers; one-use vehicles, like most ambulances and hearses; and others. Your accountant or tax professional can give you specific details regarding eligibility. Business vehicles that can qualify for a partial section 179 deduction:

New or used vehicles that can serve as both personal and work vehicles usually can qualify for a partial deduction if they are used at least 50 percent for business purposes. This is further broken down by vehicle type: Full-size pickups and similar generally can qualify for a deduction equal to their business-use percentage. Thus, a qualifying pickup used 85 percent for business can usually deduct 85 percent of the purchase price.

Heavy SUVs that exceed 6,000 lbs. GVWR and are at least 50 percent business use can typically also take a deduction equal to the business use percentage, but the deduction has been capped for many years. It’s currently $30,500 for 2024. So the most you generally can deduct under Section 179 for a business-use Hummer, Land Cruiser, Escalade, Suburban, and similar vehicle is $30,500. This is hardly “buying a vehicle and fully writing it off.”

For passenger cars and smaller SUVs under 6,000 lbs. GVWR, the cap usually is smaller. It was $12,200 in 2023, and the IRS has not announced a limit for 2024, but if it changes, I would expect it to be quite close to that. The same “at least 50 percent business use” applies here too.

Please note that your commute is not considered business use. In other words, your drive to the office falls under personal use. But driving to job sites or clients? That would likely be considered business use. One more thing: You generally can take these deductions even if you finance the vehicle, or if it’s a used vehicle but new to you.

As always when I write about tax topics, I’m only offering general information and not advice. You should always consult your tax professional on anything and everything tax-related. So from eligibility to business use to amounts, always consult the experts.

In addition, other deductions, such as bonus depreciation, could augment or replace Section 179 — your accountant or tax professional knows which is best for you. Using a heavy SUV for business is quite common, and with Section 179 in place, business owners usually can also take a nice deduction on it. And even though it’s not exactly the “full price” deduction that many believe it is, it’s still an excellent incentive if you are looking for a new or used business vehicle.

