Warning Signs AI Is Coming For Your Business

I am slowly losing my job to AI, and there were clear warning signs. Is it coming for you too?

My world changed when I first saw ChatGPT. That’s when I knew, beyond any doubt, that my future as a sales and marketing copywriter was on shaky ground. I felt like a horse and buggy driver seeing a Model T ride past. (Fun fact: my last name, Furman, originates from an old-time carriage driver.)

My unease with AI was not shared by most. Whenever I mentioned any AI concern to anyone, they’d say, “Oh, don’t worry, AI doesn’t write with soul. And have you seen the pictures it makes? People with six fingers! We’ll be fine.” Well, it’s a bit more than two years later. Am I fine? Are we fine? The answer is incomplete, but the overall gist is this: The world of commercial writing changed fast, and it’s still changing, with most of us who make a living via the printed word feeling anxious. And that six-finger thing? Yeah, that didn’t last long, did it? Right now, AI is pretty good, and getting better daily, at pictures, video, writing, and a ton of other tasks.

AI is coming for us writers and artists hard right now, but we’re just the beginning. It’s probably already started encroaching in your profession if you know what to look for. How things are changing for me (and you) A little background: besides doing these articles for Inc., I have been a self-employed copywriter and marketing consultant for more than 20 years. And I do it all—web content, direct marketing, sales emails, letters, and corporate communication. I have some long-term clients that I work for on a contract basis (equipment financer Crest Capital in my byline is one of them). But over the years, at least half my work always came from smaller jobs for smaller clients.

Consider: One of the biggest things I did was write letters. Man, I can write a great letter. From 2004 to about 2022, I wrote roughly 10 letters a month for both businesses and individuals. People who needed a letter would find my website and hire me, and it was a nice part of my income. Plus I enjoyed it. Guess how many letters I write now? Maybe one a month, and it’s almost always for one of my existing clients. Writing on the wall The reason? AI. Now nearly anyone can produce a “good enough” letter in 60 seconds, edit it to their taste, and that’s that. Even complex stuff—you can give AI a sloppy version you wrote, and it can largely figure out what you’re trying to say and, most of the time, come out with something workable.

It’s like this for almost all commercial writing now. I used to write product descriptions. AI took those. Shorter blog posts—they’re gone too. In fact, almost all the smaller work—which often was the “in” to larger work—is gone. In addition, I would write longer-form advertorials, and then create different versions targeting different demographics, which took many billable hours. But now AI can produce 10 different versions of what I originally wrote in seconds, and at this point, they’re pretty good, too. My workday is different than it was five years ago. Now, not everything is gone. I’m still a heck of a good writer that companies like, and I’m a creative, big-picture marketing guy. And Inc. isn’t jumping on the AI bandwagon anytime soon. But that said, the writing is clearly on the wall.

Are you safe? Are you sure? I don’t want to sound like I’m complaining about AI. I’m not. I’m 58 years old, so I’m closer to retirement than I am the prom. I’ll be fine. But for younger folks? They’re going to have to adjust to an AI-dominated business world. I don’t know exactly what that looks like, but I can take an educated guess: Almost all rules-based work will be affected by AI—things like accounting, purchasing, IT, law, engineering, customer service… almost everything involving a desk and keyboard. The thing is, it won’t come in the form of suddenly replacing you. It’s going to be the software you use getting better and better, and making your job a lot easier.

That’s the warning sign you want to look for—your software doing “more” of your job. And I have some experience here too. Years before AI exploded, I used a third-party grammar application in writing because it was a good spellchecker. AI creep But then about four years ago, it started to become way more helpful, suggesting entire sentence and even tone rewrites. And they were good suggestions too. If I was paying more attention, I might have seen the AI explosion coming as my software was giving me a small hint of what was possible. So… is the software you use daily becoming more helpful? I’ll bet it is.

Really, is it a stretch to think that a five-person marketing department could be reduced to one person plus powerful AI software that does everything from research to art to video to writing, all from simple voice commands and prompts? That’s almost certainly coming, and it’s likely coming to every department in your company. So what happens to those other people? Now I know what some people are thinking: “This has happened before—new jobs will be created, we’ll be fine.” But I’m not so sure. That type of thinking is built on nothing but hope. A new catalyst can change everything. To give a good example, think about the spate of property damage from natural disasters in the past decade or so—floods, fires, hurricanes. Insurance companies have certainly noticed. The 100-year events are becoming more common, if that makes any sense. So to say we’ll be fine because we always have is hopeful for sure, but that’s all it is. There is absolutely no guarantee the market will have an answer.

What can you do? The best thing you can do is excel at your profession and your industry’s AI-assisted software. That’s what I’m doing—instead of fighting AI and making fun of what it can’t do, I dove in and became good at prompting, which, for now, largely relies on the same skills that made me an excellent copywriter. I do feel there will be a need for a human/AI bridge for the foreseeable future in most professions, so my suggestion is to make sure that human is you. This is not the direction I would have chosen for business, but now that AI is here, I am leaning into it. I am going to suggest you do the same. I can promise you that every word of this article was thought of and written by me. But I can’t always promise you those creative sales headlines and ad copy I wrote for someone else weren’t at least partially inspired by AI. In 2025, that’s both scary and OK.

