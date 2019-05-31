With summer around the corner, intern hiring season is in full swing. And some companies are taking the opportunity to mix their candidate search with a dash of marketing. Last year, travel news site The Points Guy hired interns to travel the globe and take pictures of the office mascot. Interns lucky enough to have nabbed the "World's Sweetest Internship" will perform the tough task of eating candy at the Mars Wrigley Confectionery company this year. (Applications are already full for that one.)

From offering newbies a chance to nap on the job to making them full-time beer evangelists, here are four of this year's best summer internships.

1. Sleeping on the job

Summer interns at mattress retailer Mattress Firm will spend 30 hours a week napping, snacking, and watching Netflix at the company's headquarters in Houston, Texas, in order to test (and promote) the comfort level of its beds, according to the company's job posting.

Mattress Firm's interns, or "snoozeterns" as the company calls them, will document the experience for the company's social media channels, posting videos on topics like "How to Make Your Bed" and "How to Pick the Perfect Pillow."

While the opportunity is paid, the company says its snoozeterns can earn academic credit "if this internship meets your university's qualifications."

2. Living the 'Natty Light Lifestyle'

Anheuser-Busch's beer brand Natural Light is looking for an intern who can embody "the Natty Brand lifestyle." According to its recruitment video, a Natty Light intern will attend sporting events, travel to "cool places," and promote Natty Light beers through its social channels and guerrilla marketing. And, of course, drinking beer is a key part of the job. This paid internship, which is based in New York City, is restricted to individuals over the age of 21.

3. 'Cannabis Career Immersion'

Publicly-traded cannabis company Green Thumb Industries is offering its first-ever "Cannabis Career Immersion" internship this summer. According to the company's job posting, its two paid interns will get hands-on experience in all aspects of the cannabis industry relating to production, marketing, and sales.

The Chicago company, which sells medical and recreational cannabis in U.S. states where it's legal, says it is looking for interns over the age of 21 who are "passionate about the plant." Interns will work out of the company's Chicago headquarters and must be Illinois residents to apply.

4. Globetrotting for Days (Inn)

Days Inn is offering one lucky summer intern $10,000 and a $150 daily stipend to visit its hotel locations around the world, documenting the journey through photographs for Instagram and blog entries for a travel guide on the company's website.