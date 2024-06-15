Sit Back and Relax or Get Uncomfortable and Grow?

Running a small business involves less complexity in terms of resources, personnel, communication, systems, among others, than running a large one. Still, for any size company, growth can be a challenge. Companies that are not growing are at risk of jeopardizing their permanence or position in the market.

Just as people do, companies also go through different stages in their lifespan that require a different approach, communication, leadership, priorities, barriers, and decisions. There are entrepreneurs who are not aware of this, so when their company begins to demand or require new systems to support growth, leaders may lead it down the wrong paths that can stagnate or make it disappear.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

Verne Harnish, author of the bestseller Scaling Up, describes this growth transition as “the Valley of Death.” This term refers to a critical period in which companies experience a significant slowdown in their growth and productivity. This phenomenon explains why we see setbacks in the growth of companies where a natural growth transition is confused with a fall from which one tries to quickly escape. When a company faces the Valley of Death, leaders may choose to retreat to the previous size or position, a more comfortable and already mastered phase, which ultimately hinders the company’s growth. According to the US Chamber of Commerce, 99 percent of all companies in the U.S. are small businesses. The first milestone is to be part of the 50 percent that make it to five years. Only four percent make one million in revenue per year. After that, fewer than one percent of companies manage to make more than $10 million in revenue per year.

Marshall Goldsmith, in his book “What Got You Here Won’t Get You There,” analyzes how the strategies that worked to generate $500,000 in sales may be insufficient to reach $5 million. It requires modifying systems, processes, personnel, decisions, and strategies to transition from one stage to another.

I invite you to reflect on this fundamental question: do I want my company to grow to serve a greater purpose? Or do I prefer to keep it in its current state, serving the original purpose for which it was designed? Both options are valid, as long as you understand the needs of your company and it works for you, not the other way around.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.