Want the True Freedom of Being an Entrepreneur? Build a Self-Managed Company

Many feel trapped and strapped to their existing business. There is hope for you if you follow this path.

Few days are as exciting as the day you open your company. You have a grand vision of satisfied customers, employees, and stakeholders working together to achieve value and greatness, with smiles on their faces as you see profits rise and security grow.

Yet somehow things often turn out a bit different. You hired dozens of people to use their talents, you sold your idea, and somehow there you are, working 100-hour weeks with barely enough time for your family, exercise, or maybe even sleep…and it’s been 10 years like this.

I understand you are committed to hard work, and no one is asking you to give up your work ethic. But even your team would like to support a leader who is living a life by design where they are healthy, happy, and supported. It doesn’t have to be this way. You can have happy customers, happy team members, and plenty of family time. No, the answer is not magicians or elves. You must create a self-managed company where the “self” is not you. A self-managed company manages itself.

Building a self-managed company requires three critical components: 1. A system for aligning management.

Leaders often waste hours over communicating their vision, goals, and instructions. They wonder why talented people just don’t pick up the ball and run with it as if they are entrepreneurs. Well, maybe that’s because they are not entrepreneurs. Most team members don’t thrive in an environment of constant change and misdirection. If you want them to execute a vision, there must be buy-in and constant alignment. A 30-minute all-hands meeting once a month will just lead to chaos and constant firefighting.

At my company, we use a system called Scaling Up by Verne Harnish. It uses a single document called a one-page strategic plan where we list, in columns, our core values, core purpose, and a 10-year big, hairy, audacious goal. Communicating these helps guide everyone on the team to act consistent with our culture. Then we list our three- to five-year objectives, our one-year initiatives, and our quarterly objectives. Everyone buys into these metrics and keeps focused on the results. The plan is not enough on its own, though. We meet each year for a few days, each quarter for one day, each month for half a day, each week for two hours, and we have a 15-minute daily huddle. This rhythm ensures everyone knows how they fit in the overall goal and keeps anyone from drifting too far away.

It takes a bit to implement this system, and many benefit from a coach–but it frees the entrepreneur from being solely responsible for the direction of the company. That means having more time and brain power to be strategic and self-focused. 2. A well-defined sales playbook

Sales is the engine that keeps a company going strong. Salespeople doing their own thing in their own way is a recipe for chaos and inconsistent revenue. I learned a long time ago from Jack Daly, sales guru and author of Hyper Sales Growth: Street-Proven Systems & Processes. How to Grow Quickly & Profitably, that a sales playbook is a simple way to get our salespeople to say the right things in the right way to the right people. It also helps to keep them focused on what Daly calls high payoff activities.

With our playbook, we can function like a highly disciplined football team and manage the metrics to maintain growth and stability. More importantly as an entrepreneur, I no longer have to be the primary sales guy shoring up the system. Hiring a sales manager is much easier when sales is defined, and marketing knows how to support it. 3. A leadership development program

Jim Collins, author of Good to Great, often warns of becoming a “genius with a thousand helpers.” You might have designed the best process and systems for your company, but if you don’t have people growing in their leadership capability, those systems will remain on shelves collecting dust. Scaling companies always need to be looking at how to obtain and grow new and better leadership. Of course, it’s hard to get people thinking about learning when they are so busy “doing.” The entrepreneur is the key to breaking the stagnancy of people not growing. If you want new leaders to take over so you can be free, you need to invest in their education, give them time to learn, and give them access to valuable instruction. Most importantly, give them the incentive to learn. This will help you have enough capable leaders to execute the first two components.

