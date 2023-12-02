Why It Pays to Rethink Employee Training

Why your learning and development efforts need a reset, and how new trends can fuel your team’s path to growth.

Organizations around the world are spending billions on training initiatives. For instance, the U.S. alone invested more than $100 billion in 2022, according to the 2022 Training Industry Report. On the surface, this massive investment demonstrates a commitment to workforce development, but recent studies tell another story.

Only 25 percent of learners believe that training measurably improves performance.

Eighty-five percent of employees are not engaged or are indifferent to your organization.

Seventy percent of employees report they haven’t mastered the skills needed to do their jobs.

Only 12 percent of learners say they apply the skills from the training they receive. Are we learning for the wrong motives?

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

Employees getting continuous learning are not really retaining what they’re learning because they often pursue credits primarily with a promotion in mind. Similarly, learning and development staff often focus on key performance indicators such as the total credits earned by employees, rather than the actual business impact of the training. This is simply because it’s easier to measure, but flawed incentives give flawed outcomes such as: Employees’ learning at the wrong time by having a uniform L&D schedule, thus not studying with the appropriate interest

Their learning unnecessary concepts that are not relevant to their role

Their quickly forgetting what they learned, when it’s not applied to everyday tasks A memory study made by German psychologist Hermann Ebbinghaus discovered that if information isn’t applied, people tend to forget about 75 percent of it after six days.

The new workforce is looking for purpose and interconnectedness of their life and work. A coach rather than a boss. One who will leverage their strengths rather than pointing out their weaknesses, and let them move around with autonomy.

Because today’s fast pace in the business landscape is demanding organizations and people promptly catch up with technology, market trends, and the industry, employees now have the need to always be learning. This actuality is making L&D evolve into lean learning. Lean learning is a skill-centered concept originated from Toyota’s Production System, based on three fundamentals: focusing on value as defined by the customer, improving outcomes, and cutting unnecessary costs and waste. As a result, a short operation with affordable costs and continuous improvement.

I’ve been working in the professional training field for more than 20 years now and have never seen the speedy changes in L&D we are living in today. In my company, we’ve evolved our value proposition by offering new content through a dynamic and personalized experience to be a better match for the companies and leaders who work with us. I’ve compiled the following list of lean learning applications that work in my company for you to consider for your business: Offering micro courses. Choose short, bite-size learning content on relevant topics according to the employee’s immediate necessities. Turn the course into a real-life experience. Make sure to offer immediate opportunities to apply the new learnings to their everyday tasks. Remember that everyone has different needs. Empower employees to create content. People tend to learn as they teach, and the most common way to learn something is by reaching others and knowing from their experiences. Making someone accountable for teaching others will strengthen the existing understanding of a certain concept or process. Incentivizing your team to honor and share knowledge can ensure that employees remain happy and engaged in their professional growth. Moving from credits to results. To begin practicing lean learning, you need to define possible outcomes to set up as business goals to be pursued, instead of credits earned.

Lean learning is about applying knowledge to create value, not just acquiring it. Independent of which lean learning approach works better for your company, you must follow a cycle: Learn the core of what you need to learn, apply it to work situations, get feedback, fine-tune your understanding, and repeat.

Tracking results is the non-negotiable part of measuring success in L&D. Your L&D department could be the fountain of youth or the death sentence. As a leader, you must understand what worked and what needs to change or replicate, and you need to assure your L&D investment is paying off with scalable results.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.