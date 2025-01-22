3 Ways to Make Drastic Decisions in Uncertain Times 

In volatile times, it can feel that simply making it through is already a success. But in the middle of uncertainty, some businesses are forced to make tough decisions.

I’ve been leading SupportYourApp for over a decade. We have grown from a small business to a global support-as-a-service company focusing on the tech industry. Such growth comes with the price of making bold moves in the most unpredictable times. Here I will share three stories about the challenges we faced, and the lessons learned. Challenge 1: Our core values no longer served us

In the beginning, we struggled with staff retention, a typical challenge in the support industry. As a result, we’ve grown to appreciate loyalty more than anything. But recently I realized that prioritizing loyalty was constraining our growth. Companies thrive when high performers stick around and foster development and innovation. With time, they contribute to a culture appreciative of high achievements. So retention alone doesn’t guarantee efficiency. We needed all those loyal people to deliver results. Was it time to change something as core as company values? If we dared to undermine the value of loyalty, we would risk organizational stability. If we didn’t, we would set ourselves up for a slow decline.

We analyzed possible outcomes and concluded that a slow decline would be detrimental. So we decided to accept potential risks and fired people who were not performing well, bracing ourselves to deal with a temporary instability brought by that decision. Lesson learned: Adaptability When business owners are making a radical decision, it helps to spin both (or all possible) choices and prepare for potential outcomes. When all the options carry risks, it helps to develop the ability to adapt when the situation calls for it.

Challenge 2: Difficult economy increased the risks During uncertain times, businesses tend to cut costs and scale back. Just look at the 2024 dynamics where multinational corporations and small businesses alike went through layoffs, closing projects that couldn’t guarantee a stable revenue stream. It makes perfect sense as an immediate remedy, but this tactic can reduce room for growth. Just like other leaders in this recent volatile economy, I am mindful of our spending. But at the same time, we chose to invest in innovation as a strategic bet on future growth. We developed new offerings such as enhanced support operations, learning and development initiatives, support operations services, and our standalone product Quidget.

This approach is high risk and high reward. It can either propel growth or challenge stability. Few business owners will want to face this dilemma in turbulent times. But we believe that continuous innovation and adaptability are paramount to sustainable growth. Thanks to those new offerings, we’ve already been able to engage with a new client base. This also made us stronger in the face of future turbulence. Lesson learned: Sustainability

Leaders can’t always know when the best time is to cut costs and when it’s right to risk and invest. But we’ve seen benefits in building a flexible strategy which includes both risk management and mindful future investment. Challenge 3: We couldn’t use our offices as much as we used to After most of the team started to work remotely, we needed to make a decision about our offices.

We had invested significantly in designing unique and functional spaces, making each office a better version of the previous one. Moreover, our newest office ​​​​in one of our hubs, Ukraine, was about 90 percent complete when the full-scale Russian-Ukrainian war broke out. One option was to abandon the unfinished office and accept that there was no way to make use of the spaces. On the other hand, we didn’t want to lose the investments and didn’t want to send pessimistic signals to the team by ​​​​closing all our offices completely. So we decided to stick with the original idea of making each new office a better version of the previous one.



We developed the most recent project after switching to a post-pandemic hybrid work model in 2021. It was already clear that open spaces were no longer relevant. It’s hard to control the noise, especially during the video calls, and they don’t work for teams who use confidential data. We took all this into account and created a wide availability of one-to-two person conference rooms. We also equipped that office with quality ventilation systems so that we could meet post-COVID safety expectations at the highest standard.

A recent study found ​​​​that 64.2 percent of millennials want office space for collaboration. We saw how our unique offices increased candidate retention and improved the company’s overall climate. So we continued with that office despite the challenges. Lesson learned: Flexibility Despite the setbacks, we completed this office, prioritizing functionality and consultant satisfaction. This reinforced our commitment to inspiring collaboration spaces and has proven to be a worthy tool to engage new candidates.