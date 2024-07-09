The AI revolution is truly under way, with an explosion of chief AI officers in C-suites across industries. And beyond the boardroom, AI tools are everywhere. From the chatbot assistants popping up in WhatsApp and Snapchat, and AI suggestions when you make an online grocery order, to powerful new AI tools streamlining marketing, customer management, and PR strategy.

In other words, if you haven’t thought about integrating AI into your business model, then you’re in the minority. AI isn’t a magic bullet

Despite, or maybe because of, its increasing ubiquity, we’ve seen plenty of AI flubs in recent years, from Google’s disastrous early AI overviews to issues with Microsoft News when it let AI loose in the newsroom back in 2020. While these brands are both too big to be felled by bad AI integration, many others may not be.

One key way AI can cause problems rather than offer solutions is when it doesn’t fit your brand — be that its mission, style, or tone. Using AI just because everyone else is without considering whether the tools you’re using fit your brand can leave you with egg on your face. Consistency is the key to a powerful brand, and when technology develops, you may need to take a hard look at your brand identity and consider how new tech could enhance rather than harm it. Here’s a little bit of what I learned about smooth AI integration when I rebuilt my brand just as AI was top of mind for nearly everyone.

When tech integration requires you to revisit your brand Your brand’s mission and values should be communicated throughout your messaging and style choices, right down to color palette and typography. This all contributes to building a clear image of who you are. Ultimately, it adds up to top-of-mind awareness in your customers. That means that when they encounter a problem, your business is the first solution that comes to mind.

A regular brand audit should already be a part of your brand-building project, but it’s also worth taking stock of your business’s technological trajectory. So, when you revisit your name, products, brand identity, and marketing strategy, and ensure that everything aligns for a powerful message to your customers, you should also be thinking “How could new tech make this better”?

For example, AI can give your customers an increasingly personalized service based on data and personas. This personalization could become central to your brand positioning going forward. It’s something we’ve built in at Atom to great effect, with domain name suggestions and domain name selection improved massively by our persona project, which is, in turn, being folded into our marketing and our brand positioning. Direct ways to use AI in brand building, and how to apply them carefully

Brands can integrate AI into both their business model and their brand-building project — and the two should always go hand in hand. AI isn’t simply a tool, it’s also a driver of creativity and further innovation. In other words, you can offer your users AI tools while also creating your own brand with the careful assistance of AI at appropriate points. Here are some ways that AI can contribute to your brand strategy:

Content creation. Generative AI can assist your content strategy by producing unique imagery while LLMs (large language models) can create engaging content for your audience. These tools have become sophisticated in the past year, but remember they’re still not as good as humans at being creative. If your brand prides itself on creativity or being informative, use generative AI with caution and always make sure there’s a creative person somewhere in the mix.

Optimized campaigns. AI can optimize your ad campaigns in real time based on customer behavior. Ad copy, hierarchies, and targeting can all be adapted by AI to produce better click-through rates and overall performance. This technology has been around for a while, but newer tools offer dynamic personalization that allows you to advertise and market to different segments of your user base in the most efficient way for each. We recently tested dynamic personalization in offering more relevant search results in our domain marketplace, and noticed a 12 percent increase in conversions.

Naming. Modern AI naming tools can take keyword inputs and build strong lists of brandable names to suit your brand positioning and required emotional resonance — they may not be the name, but they offer excellent inspiration. If you’re starting a completely new brand, they can be used to help name your business, but they can also be used to assist in product naming or naming new tools.

Understanding what’s working and what isn’t. It may sound a little like a snake eating its tail, but you can use AI to check the success of your new AI branding or brand growth efforts. Tools like Sprig can be used to detect bottlenecks or leakage in your marketing funnel, while Caplena offers sentiment analysis, theme aggregation, and more in text responses, whether those are part of an official survey or simply your usual customer feedback methods like reviews and testimonials. Not every business needs to rebuild around AI, but any company focused on improving its marketing efforts should consider the best possible ways AI can contribute to brand strategy. Backed by data: Branding featuring AI is increasingly popular

The principles of brand identity tell us that when your brand’s offerings change, your brand positioning may require a reboot. Recent data on branding trends showed that a significant proportion of consumers are drawn to AI branding. So, if you’ve got it, flaunt it!

In our recent branding trends research, interest in branding around new technology, and particularly branding featuring AI, held reasonably steady across age groups. A solid 31 percent of 18- to 34-year-olds find it “different” and 37 percent find it “interesting,” while in the 55- to 64-year-olds (the oldest group surveyed), 33 percent find it “interesting” and 28.6 percent find it “different.” Given that 43 percent of over-55s “rarely” see branding featuring AI, and 15.4 percent “never” see the same, there’s clearly great scope for capturing an interested audience.

So, if your brand is integrating AI into its product or service, you also have a chance to leverage an AI wave in your marketing. Thinking AI integration through

Before you rebrand around AI, take a pause. AI is on-trend, but brand positioning is about long-term strategy. Does AI really play an integral role for you and your customers? Simply adding AI to your new product or service might make it look flashy for the moment, but as customers become more artificial-intelligence savvy they will quickly understand whether your service is truly operating at the cutting edge.

