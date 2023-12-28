The Key Branding Trends Set to Define 2024

Most branding trends aren’t really new. Just as we see in fashion, interior design, and even music, patterns and ideas percolate within branding and reemerge every few years in refreshed forms. Next year will be no different, with humor, bright and bold branding, nostalgia, and humanized branding looking like the most promising trends heading into 2024. These predictions are based on survey data, combined with analysis of this year’s branding landscape. Let’s take a closer look at them:

Humor According to our survey data, humor doesn’t get old! Or if it does, it takes a while. Although it’s been a branding staple for some time, humorous branding scored highest of the nine branding trends included in our poll for seen “often” and “very often”, with 33.2% and 28.8% of respondents respectively choosing these options. Humor was also deemed the most interesting branding trend as we near 2024.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

Humor was heralded as a trend for 2023, and it hasn’t slowed down since then. The rise of humorous branding occurred as we moved away from (and sought an antidote to) the sincerity of pandemic branding and marketing. With war raging in Ukraine and cost of living issues making life tough for many, having a good laugh has remained an important salve throughout the last year and looks set to be just as needed in 2024.

If there’s one humorous branding lesson we can take from 2023 and run with into 2024, it’s that almost anything can be presented in a funny way if brands are clever and careful. Zocdoc, a brand with an unusually lighthearted name for its industry, made medical care funny in January, and RyanAir’s Gen-Z-fluent, hilarious, brand personality weaponized self-deprecating humor to dance on a knife-edge between funny and dismissive all year long. Humor has to be weirder and more intelligent than ever before to stand out in the current marketplace. We should be excited about what that means for branding in 2024. Bright, Bold Branding

One of the most interesting aspects of the data we gathered on Bright, Bold Branding is that almost no one finds it “uninspiring”. Of the nine trends included in the survey, it’s the only one deemed almost 0 percent uninspiring within any age group. Specifically, 45-54-year-olds labeled Bright, Bold Branding less than 1 percent uninspiring. With all age group data included, bright, bold branding was deemed to be only 7.2 percent uninspiring. Why is this? It’s a similar story to humor. The era of subtle, muted, serious tones is making way for an explosion of color as bright and bold branding takes the spotlight and, frankly, cheers us all up. Busy multicolored backgrounds and bright text are being used all over the place to create memorable brand experiences and connect brands to a feeling of joy. We’ve seen them in Slurpee’s wildly colorful Anything Flows rebrand, AdWeek’s own branding for its Gen Z summit, and even Outback Steakhouse’s audacious social media campaign reminding its audience that the restaurant recently won an award for customer satisfaction (and offering a free Bloomin’ Onion for sharing the message).

Yellow is a particularly popular color, probably because of its connection to joy in color theory and design, but ’80s style neon and electric colors and stylish pastels are also having a moment. This sounds chaotic because it is, that’s kind of the point! It’ll be interesting to see how that chaos resolves itself in 2024. As it’s already very established, with 55.2 percent of those surveyed reporting that they saw bright, bold branding either “often” or “very often” in the past three months, we may well see it broken down into more specific trends as we move through the year. Nostalgia

The nostalgia trend I wrote about recently shows no sign of letting up, and while Gen Z’s era-blending style of nostalgic branding and logo redesign-via-resurrection is dominant, the branding style proved very popular across all age groups.

Nostalgia scored lowest with 25-34-year-olds with 46 percent “interesting” and highest with 35-44-year-olds at 62 percent. Research we carried out in 2022 also ranked nostalgia extremely highly in branding, but the continued enthusiasm of both the trend-driving youngest generation and the more affluent older millennials, Gen X, and Boomers mean that nostalgic branding won’t get old for a while yet. Humanized Branding

As more and more of our interactions go digital and the uncanny-valley perfection of AI and TikTok filters challenges our ideas of reality, it makes sense that the personalization and imperfection of humanized branding are making a comeback. And with only 29.2 percent of survey respondents telling us they saw brands using humanized elements like illustration and handwritten fonts “often” or “very often” in the past three months there’s a lot of room for this trend to blossom. Of course, that’s if it gets enough of a foothold next year. Luckily, early signs for a 2024 revival of humanized branding are good. Even big rebrands have included humanizing elements recently. Eddie Bauer’s new logo is clean and simple, for example, and yet it includes intentional imperfections. At the same time, brands like Casper are pushing back against the ubiquitous Corporate Memphis vector illustration style with cute, hand-drawn imagery and a holiday ad in stop motion style. All this means humanized branding has the potential to become a big force in branding later in 2024.

Final Thoughts Even with careful research, we can’t know exactly what 2024 will bring to branding. As we should all be aware by now, curveballs are inevitable! That being said, it makes sense for fun, creativity, and comfort to be on the up at the moment. If you’re branding or rebranding, creating a brand personality that evokes one or more of these ideas should be what you’re aiming for over and above hopping on a specific trend.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.