Understand the Psychology Behind Choosing a Great Domain Name

Would you eat a Patagonian Toothfish?

Of course not. At best, it sounds unpalatable, at worst, completely disgusting.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

How about some Chilean Seabass instead? That sounds much better. Refined, even. In reality, the Chilean Sea Bass is the Patagonian Toothfish. In the ’70s, American fish wholesaler Lee Lanz changed the Toothfish’s name and the rest is history. Sales skyrocketed, and these days Chilean Seabass is eaten in fine dining restaurants worldwide. In fact, the Chilean Sea Bass commands a higher price than almost any other commonly eaten fish.

Nothing changed about the product — it couldn’t, it’s a fish! — so the name change has to be the reason for this rags-to-riches story. That’s the power of psychology in naming.

Let’s break down a few of the psychological principles you can use to make sure your business is more Sea Bass than Toothfish, then we can take a look at how psychology plays into choosing the right domain name. The Psychology of First Impressions

The names we find immediately appealing have four things in common: relevance, distinctiveness, emotional appeal, and simplicity. Here’s why each of them matters when choosing a domain: Simplicity: The easier a name is to bring to mind, the more people like it. This is called the fluency effect, and it’s an important part of consumer psychology. So, keep your domain name simple and easy to pronounce, and avoid dashes, numbers, and special characters.

The easier a name is to bring to mind, the more people like it. This is called the fluency effect, and it’s an important part of consumer psychology. So, keep your domain name simple and easy to pronounce, and avoid dashes, numbers, and special characters. Relevance: Names that are relevant to the context in which they are encountered provide immediate clarity and create trust. In other words, if your name reflects your industry, your value proposition, or something else very relevant to what you do, it will appeal to more potential customers. This is sometimes called expectation alignment, and essentially means that people feel more positive when the expectations a name creates match what it’s attached to. That doesn’t mean you have to name your business literally, but you should consider industry trends and naming norms and choose words that relate to what you do. “Webringyoufood” would, technically, be a relevant name for a food delivery app, but “DoorDash” was a far better choice.

Names that are relevant to the context in which they are encountered provide immediate clarity and create trust. In other words, if your name reflects your industry, your value proposition, or something else very relevant to what you do, it will appeal to more potential customers. This is sometimes called expectation alignment, and essentially means that people feel more positive when the expectations a name creates match what it’s attached to. That doesn’t mean you have to name your business literally, but you should consider industry trends and naming norms and choose words that relate to what you do. “Webringyoufood” would, technically, be a relevant name for a food delivery app, but “DoorDash” was a far better choice. Distinctiveness: Distinct names capture our attention, so your name should stand out from competitors. This doesn’t mean stepping away from relevance, though. You can stick to the naming styles expected for your industry and also choose something distinct. Apple and Amazon are both tech companies with punchy, single English words related to the natural world for names, but each is distinct and memorable.

Distinct names capture our attention, so your name should stand out from competitors. This doesn’t mean stepping away from relevance, though. You can stick to the naming styles expected for your industry and also choose something distinct. Apple and Amazon are both tech companies with punchy, single English words related to the natural world for names, but each is distinct and memorable. Emotional appeal: Emotional resonance helps forge a connection with customers. A name that evokes positive emotions or aligns with your brand’s values will create a deeper bond with your target market, as long as you know who that target market is and what appeals to them. Now that you understand why these qualities are important in a domain, you can use them as a checklist when reviewing names on your shortlist.

Choosing a Domain That Will Be Remembered A good first impression is useless if it doesn’t lead to a lasting impression. After all, people need to remember your domain if they’re going to make return visits to your website! Simple techniques like the repetition of sounds and words that evoke clear imagery go a long way to making your domain memorable.

Take TikTok — would it be as easy to remember and pleasant to say if it was KikTok? Not quite. In part, that’s because of the repetition of the “T” sound. TikTok also brings to mind clear imagery of clocks, second hands, and more, meaning you have something to tie the name to mentally, in a variation of the picture superiority effect.

The picture superiority effect is a psychological theory that suggests that information presented as images is more likely to be remembered than information presented as words. A name or domain that conjures up a vivid mental image exists somewhere between information presented as an image and information presented as words. If you can, you should choose a domain with words that evoke strongest possible mental imagery. But choose the word or words carefully! Remember, it has to be relevant, snappy, and related to your industry. It should also have positive emotional and historical connotations — “Whole Foods” or “Lush” were good choices by this metric, and “Toothfish” was the opposite.

Applying Psychology to Domain Extensions Choosing the right extension is a massive part of deciding on a domain name. Checking the availability of the .com you want should be top of your to-do list, and if it’s not available, you should think seriously about other domain name options.

Why?

Because the psychology of domain extensions centers around trust, and .com domains are always the most trusted option. In some cases, you might want to swap a little of that trust for relevance. This is where industry-specific domains like “.ai” and “.io” come in. They’re a viable option for AI and tech businesses respectively — of course, they’re also very confusing if used by anyone else! Choosing an alternative extension that’s not common in your industry makes your domain name far less relevant and, in turn, erodes user trust.

Final Thoughts Balancing the psychology of naming with the practical considerations of domain purchase might sound like a tall order, but choosing a great domain name is an essential part of launching a successful business. Employing some psychological theory to the process is just another way to ensure you’re making the right decision with this essential investment, and it helps you, as a business leader, understand what makes your potential customers tick.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.