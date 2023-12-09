Listen to What Your Business Is Trying To Teach You

How to understand the ways your company can help you grow.

It’s my belief that business ownership is one of your biggest crucibles for growth.

All the stuff that we are meant to notice, learn, and grow through comes up and through your business.⁠

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

As with anything, it takes awareness to notice it and a decision of whether or not to resist the lesson (or else the lesson continues to repeat). ⁠ This has everything to do with why my work as a coach intersects life and business: because the two things aren’t separable.

If you want a clear strategy and path to success (on your terms), then you’d better address you (now and continuously). ⁠

If you don’t, you’re likely to build in such a way that doesn’t actually garner you the true outcomes you desire (alignment with your highest values and bringing you whatever feelings you’re hoping to experience). ⁠ For me: freedom and flexibility have always been my north stars in how I build my businesses. Never again will I create a business that leaves only nooks and crannies for me to live out my values. Instead, I will bake those into the business’s foundation.

It also begs the questions for you… are you taking time to:⁠ Celebrate the things you once dreamed of having and now do?⁠

Reflect in order to see the lessons?

Pause to integrate and tune in?

Look ahead from this place of awareness⁠?

Bring your awareness to each of your circumstances to allow them to teach you (not only waiting for formal ‘educational moments’)?⁠

In summary: start with the end in mind, then hold its unfolding loosely. Allow what you build to be a great teacher for you, as well as to be the mechanism to create the life you truly desire.

Don’t take any of it too seriously, knowing that it’s all temporary. It’s up to you if you want to enjoy the process or miss it while looking out for the next thing.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.