Better Meetings Need Better Leaders. Here’s How to Set the Tone

Meetings are essential for any organization—they are platforms for communication, collaboration, and decision-making. However, not all meetings are productive, and when they aren’t, they waste time and leave participants feeling disengaged. As a leader, one of your key responsibilities is to ensure that meetings are efficient and goal-oriented. By setting clear expectations, managing time wisely, and encouraging meaningful participation, you can lead meetings that drive your team forward. The importance of role modeling in meetings. One of the most powerful leadership tools is role modeling. The way you behave in meetings sets a tone for the rest of your team. If you arrive late, seem unprepared, or allow the conversation to meander, your team will mirror those behaviors. Conversely, if you arrive prepared, start on time, and stay focused, your team will follow suit. Leading by example is a simple but effective way to foster good meeting habits within your organization. The goal of every meeting should be to foster collaboration and communication. By demonstrating respect for others’ time, creating clear agendas, and fostering open dialogue, you help instill these values in your team. Over time, your consistent behavior will shape how your employees approach not just meetings, but other aspects of their work as well. Here are four best practices for running effective meetings.

1. Start and end on time. Punctuality sets the stage for a productive meeting. Starting late disrupts everyone’s schedule and creates a perception that time isn’t valued. Make it a point to always start and end your meetings on time. Even if not all participants have arrived or all topics have been covered, keeping to the schedule signals to your team that you respect their time and expect the same from them. Sticking to the schedule creates a culture where punctuality becomes the norm. This ensures meetings are efficient and focused. 2. Create a clear agenda. The lack of a clear agenda is one of the primary reasons meetings go off track. An effective meeting needs direction, and that starts with a concise, well-thought-out agenda that outlines the key topics to cover. Before every meeting, craft an agenda that clarifies the objectives and outcomes you aim to achieve. Share the agenda with participants ahead of time, allowing them to come prepared. During the meeting, use the agenda to guide discussions and ensure all critical points are addressed. 3. Encourage participation from all attendees. A common issue in meetings is that certain individuals dominate the conversation while others remain silent. As a leader, you need to ensure that everyone has a voice. Foster an inclusive environment where all team members feel comfortable sharing their thoughts and ideas. Encourage quieter team members to contribute by asking open-ended questions or explicitly inviting them to share their opinions. This approach generates diverse perspectives, encourages collaboration, and makes everyone feel valued.

4. Stay focused on the objective. Every meeting should have a clear purpose, whether it’s making decisions, brainstorming ideas, or providing updates. Your job as a leader is to keep the meeting focused on that objective. If discussions stray off-topic, gently guide them back to the agenda. A simple phrase like, “That’s a great point, but let’s table it for another time so we can focus on today’s objectives,” can refocus the conversation without dismissing valuable input. The role of preparation in effective meetings. Preparation is key to leading a successful meeting. Before each session, take time to review the agenda, anticipate challenges, and consider your objectives. You should also be aware of the dynamics in the room—who might need encouragement to speak up, and who might need guidance to stay on track? When you’re prepared, your team will take cues from you. If they see you invest time in preparation, they’ll be more likely to do the same. Effective preparation sets the tone for a smooth, focused meeting.

