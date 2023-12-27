How to Overcome Hurdles to Building a Better Leadership Team

EXPERT OPINION BY DAVID FINKEL , CO-AUTHOR OF 'SCALE: SEVEN PROVEN PRINCIPLES TO GROW YOUR BUSINESS AND GET YOUR LIFE BACK' @ DAVIDFINKEL

Embarking on the journey towards peer-to-peer leadership is an exciting part of your leadership journey. If done correctly, you can really set your business or department up for fast, sustainable growth. However, the path isn’t always straightforward and if done incorrectly can really hurt your growth trajectory for many years to come. There are many hurdles and pitfalls that can impede progress and today I wanted to discuss the common challenges and key strategies to overcome them and help you develop a seamless peer-to-peer leadership implementation strategy.

Navigating the Transition Challenges: Transitioning through the stages of leadership evolution requires patience and strategic planning. And if you are like many business owners, who aren’t very good at delegating tasks, you may be in short supply of both. Moving from delegating tasks individually to fostering a true peer-to-peer culture involves distinct stages and challenges that demand careful navigation to get it right. So, the first step is identifying the pitfalls before they happen. Here are a few pain points to look out for:

1. Rushing the Evolution: One of the most common missteps is the rush through the developmental stages. Each stage demands time for teams to acclimate, learn, and develop the necessary skills. Rushing can lead to skipped lessons, unprepared teams, and inefficient processes. So even though you are excited to get to the next level it’s important to trust the process and make sure that you and your team are truly ready to move to the next level.

2. Assumptions about Team Readiness: Assuming that all team members who excel at one stage will naturally progress to the next is a critical mistake. Not everyone might be equipped or willing to take on advanced leadership responsibilities. So, proceed with caution. 3. Key Person Syndrome: Entrusting critical responsibilities to a single key individual poses a substantial risk to the business. Relying too heavily on one person’s knowledge or skill set creates vulnerabilities that could disrupt operations if that person becomes unavailable.

So how do you avoid these issues? Here are some tips on how to be successful when building a true peer-to-peer leadership strategy.

1. Progression in Stages: Understand that leadership evolution isn’t a sprint; it’s a marathon. Encourage gradual progress through the stages, ensuring that each team member is adequately prepared for the responsibilities of the next level. 2. Strategic Depth and Systematization: Foster a culture of strategic depth within your organization. Encourage documentation, cross-training, and systematization to mitigate reliance on key individuals.

3. Direct Communication and Training: Engage in direct, open conversations with team members about the importance of shared responsibilities and strategic depth. Offer training and resources to support their growth and readiness for increased roles.

Overcoming the hurdles on the path to peer-to-peer leadership requires a combination of patience, strategic foresight, and proactive measures. By acknowledging and addressing these challenges head-on and creating a plan on how to overcome them, you pave the way for a resilient, collaborative, and self-sustaining leadership structure that benefits both the team and the organization. Good luck!

