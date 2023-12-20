How to Scale Your Business the Right Way

In my 25 years as a business coach, I’ve seen how crucial effective leadership is in scaling a business. It isn’t about working harder; it’s about working smarter. I’m here to share insights on building a leadership team that elevates your business without the inevitable burnout many business owners face.

Embracing Collective Leadership Many business owners feel they must carry all the weight of their business. They work 80+ hours a week and take on too many tasks within the business. They may be fearful of delegating tasks to others on the team, or they lack the confidence in their leadership team to effectively hand things off to the correct person within the organization. But when one person is the sole decision-maker, it creates a bottleneck, hindering growth and innovation. What happens if you go on vacation or get sick? It may be a matter of days or weeks before the business takes a turn for the worse. This is where a leadership team approach becomes invaluable to your growth trajectory. It promotes diverse thinking, speeds up innovation, and ensures your business thrives, even when you’re not there.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

So, how does one go about building a collective leadership structure within their business? Step 1: Crafting a Strong Team

Creating a functional leadership team is an art form you’ll refine with practice. It involves selecting individuals who bring diverse skills and viewpoints to the table. The key is aligning each person’s strengths with specific roles. You will want to practice identifying talent and setting clear roles and expectations. Fostering a team culture that values diverse ideas and collaborative problem-solving is also imperative to growing your business and is something that you can build up over time within your organization. Step 2: Balancing Growth and Workload

One major advantage of having a well-structured leadership team is the ability to scale your business without overextending yourself. You no longer have to worry about working eighty hours a week or more. Learning to delegate effectively is a critical skill for every successful business owner. It’s about empowering your team and trusting them to take on responsibilities. It’s about learning how to effectively delegate tasks to your team and maintain oversight without micromanaging them along the way. Step 3: Building for the Long Term

Developing a strong leadership team is a journey requiring commitment and patience. It involves continuous assessment and nurturing of your team’s dynamics. You will want to work on leadership development by providing constructive feedback, encouraging professional growth, and regularly evaluating your team’s performance. This ongoing process ensures your team remains aligned with your business’s evolving needs and goals.

Scaling your business successfully is a long-term endeavor but one that is worth the effort. A strong leadership team isn’t just a nice-to-have; it’s a necessity for sustainable growth. This journey takes time and effort, but it’s time well spent. Remember, the goal is not just to grow your business but to do so in a way that also allows you to enjoy a balanced, fulfilling life.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.