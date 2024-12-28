The Biggest Thing You Can Do in 2025 to Grow Your Business

At the beginning of each week, identify the one to three high-value activities that you need to accomplish.

EXPERT OPINION BY DAVID FINKEL , CO-AUTHOR OF 'SCALE: SEVEN PROVEN PRINCIPLES TO GROW YOUR BUSINESS AND GET YOUR LIFE BACK' @ DAVIDFINKEL

As a business owner, I’ve learned that effective weekly planning is crucial to maintaining focus and productivity. One powerful tool that has transformed the way I manage my time is the big rock report. This simple yet effective planning method helps prioritize high-value activities, ensuring that the most important tasks are addressed each week. Here are my insights on the big rock report, how it works, and how you can implement it to enhance your productivity and drive your business forward.

What is the big rock report? The big rock report is a weekly planning tool designed to help you focus on your highest-value activities. The concept is inspired by The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People (Free Press, 1989) author Stephen Covey’s analogy of filling a jar with big rocks, pebbles, and sand. The idea is to prioritize the big rocks or high-value tasks before adding pebbles (medium-value tasks) and sand (low-value tasks) to ensure that the most important activities get done first. In the context of business planning, big rocks are the critical tasks and projects that have the most significant impact on your business’s success. By identifying and scheduling these tasks each week, you can ensure that your time and energy are focused on what truly matters. Benefits of the big rock report Enhanced focus : By identifying your top priorities each week, you can maintain a clear focus on high-value activities and avoid getting sidetracked by less important tasks.

: By identifying your top priorities each week, you can maintain a clear focus on high-value activities and avoid getting sidetracked by less important tasks. Improved productivity : Focusing on high-impact tasks ensures that you are making the best use of your time, leading to increased productivity and better results.

: Focusing on high-impact tasks ensures that you are making the best use of your time, leading to increased productivity and better results. Better time management : The big rock report helps you allocate your time effectively, ensuring that important tasks are completed on schedule.

: The big rock report helps you allocate your time effectively, ensuring that important tasks are completed on schedule. Reduced overwhelm: Breaking down your tasks into manageable weekly priorities reduces the feeling of being overwhelmed and helps you tackle your workload more effectively. How to implement the big rock report Identify your big rocks : At the beginning of each week, identify the one to three high-value activities that you need to accomplish. These should be tasks that directly contribute to your business goals and have a significant impact on your success.

: At the beginning of each week, identify the one to three high-value activities that you need to accomplish. These should be tasks that directly contribute to your business goals and have a significant impact on your success. Schedule your big rocks : Block out dedicated time in your calendar for each of your big rocks. Treat these appointments as non-negotiable commitments to ensure they receive your full attention.

: Block out dedicated time in your calendar for each of your big rocks. Treat these appointments as non-negotiable commitments to ensure they receive your full attention. Plan your week : Once you’ve scheduled your big rocks, plan the rest of your week around these high-priority tasks. Allocate time for medium-value tasks (pebbles) and low-value tasks (sand) without compromising your big rock commitments.

: Once you’ve scheduled your big rocks, plan the rest of your week around these high-priority tasks. Allocate time for medium-value tasks (pebbles) and low-value tasks (sand) without compromising your big rock commitments. Track your progress : At the end of each week, review your progress on your big rocks. Reflect on what you accomplished, any challenges you faced, and what you can improve for the following week.

: At the end of each week, review your progress on your big rocks. Reflect on what you accomplished, any challenges you faced, and what you can improve for the following week. Adjust as needed: If you find that you consistently struggle to complete your big rocks, reassess your approach. You may need to adjust your schedule, delegate more tasks, or refine your priorities. In my business, implementing the big rock report has been instrumental in maintaining focus and achieving our goals. Each Monday, I spend time identifying my big rocks for the week. These might include strategic planning sessions, critical meetings with key clients, or major project milestones.

For example, one week, my big rocks included finalizing a new product development plan, preparing for a major client presentation, and conducting a quarterly performance review with my team. By scheduling dedicated time for these tasks, I ensured that they received my undivided attention and were completed on time. This focused approach not only improved my productivity but also provided clarity and direction for my team. They knew what my priorities were and could align their efforts accordingly, leading to better coordination and results. Tips for maintaining the big rock report Be realistic: Choose a manageable number of big rocks each week. Overloading yourself with too many high-priority tasks can lead to burnout and decreased productivity. Communicate with your team: Share your big rocks with your team to ensure alignment and support. This helps everyone understand the top priorities and work together towards common goals. Stay flexible: While it’s important to stick to your schedule, be prepared to adjust if unexpected high-priority tasks arise. The key is to stay focused on your top priorities while remaining adaptable. Celebrate your wins: At the end of each week, take time to celebrate your achievements. Recognizing your progress can boost motivation and encourage continued focus on high-value activities. The big rock report is a powerful tool for weekly planning that can help business owners prioritize high-value activities and enhance productivity. By identifying and scheduling your top priorities each week, you can ensure that your time and energy are focused on what truly matters. Implementing the big rock report in your weekly routine can make a significant difference in achieving your business goals and maintaining a clear, focused approach to your work. Embrace this strategy, and watch your productivity and effectiveness soar.

