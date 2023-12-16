The One Leadership Mistake You Can’t Afford to Make

EXPERT OPINION BY DAVID FINKEL , CO-AUTHOR OF 'SCALE: SEVEN PROVEN PRINCIPLES TO GROW YOUR BUSINESS AND GET YOUR LIFE BACK' @ DAVIDFINKEL

As a business coach for over two decades, I have come across a lot of different leadership styles and techniques. But there is one setup in particular that is almost always destined to cause problems and slow growth for any business owner. So today I want to share with you what that leadership mistake is, and how you can avoid falling prey to it in your own business.

Avoid Key Person Syndrome In many organizations, there’s often that one person, the linchpin, who seems to hold the key to critical processes, knowledge, and decision-making. While having dedicated and skilled employees is essential, relying too heavily on a single individual can lead to a phenomenon known as “Key Person Syndrome.” This syndrome arises when an organization depends excessively on one person, making it vulnerable to disruptions if that person becomes unavailable. To build a resilient organization, it’s crucial to avoid Key Person Syndrome and instead foster a culture of shared responsibility and knowledge.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

Here’s how: 1. Document Processes and Knowledge:

Encourage the documentation of essential processes, procedures, and knowledge. Create detailed manuals, guides, and documentation that outline how critical tasks are performed. This documentation should be accessible to all relevant team members, ensuring that the knowledge isn’t concentrated in one person’s hands. 2. Implement Cross-Training:

Cross-training is an effective strategy to prevent over-reliance on one person. Ensure that team members are trained in multiple roles and responsibilities. This way, if one person is unavailable, others can step in and maintain business operations smoothly. 3. Promote Collaboration and Communication:

Foster a culture of collaboration and open communication within your organization. Encourage team members to share information, insights, and best practices with one another. When knowledge is shared freely, the organization becomes less dependent on any single individual. 4. Create Redundancies:

Identify critical functions and roles within your organization and create redundancies. Ensure that multiple team members can perform these functions independently. Redundancies provide a safety net in case of unexpected disruptions. 5. Recognize and Reward Shared Responsibility:

Acknowledge and reward team members who actively contribute to shared responsibilities and knowledge sharing. Recognizing their efforts reinforces the importance of collaboration and shared responsibility within the organization. 6. Regularly Review and Update:

Periodically review your organization’s processes and responsibilities to identify areas where Key Person Syndrome may be developing. Update your strategies and training to address these vulnerabilities. 7. Understand the Leadership’s Role in Mitigating Key Person Syndrome:

Leaders play a crucial role in mitigating Key Person Syndrome. As a leader, you can set the tone for your organization by: Leading by Example: Demonstrate the importance of collaboration and shared responsibility in your own actions.

Empowering Team Members: Encourage team members to take ownership of their roles and responsibilities.

Investing in Training: Provide ongoing training and development opportunities to ensure that team members are well-prepared for their roles.

Monitoring and Assessing: Regularly assess the organization’s resilience and take corrective actions when needed.

By implementing these strategies and fostering a culture of shared responsibility, you can build a resilient organization that isn’t overly dependent on any one person. Avoiding Key Person Syndrome is essential for ensuring the long-term success and sustainability of your business.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.