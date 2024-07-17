What Many CEOs Got Wrong in Their Responses to the Trump Assassination Attempt

The worst thing to do is say something that doesn’t say anything.

After the assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump on Saturday, top CEOs rushed to issue public responses on social media, with statements like “I condemn this violence,” “violence has no place in our society,” and “violence is never the answer.”

All of these paint-by-numbers statements felt like grandstanding. Asserting your opposition to political violence adds nothing to the discourse. It’s answering a question no one asked. And by engaging in this kind of reductive communication, a lot of CEOs fall into the trap of sounding inauthentic.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

In recent years, many CEOs have turned away from wading into politics because they didn’t feel comfortable standing on a soapbox. No one elected them, and if an issue didn’t impact their company, employees, and other stakeholders, acting the part of a politician felt fake. That doesn’t mean CEOs should stay silent in the wake of Saturday’s horrific events. The entire nation came to work on Monday disoriented. CEOs do have a responsibility to speak to this emotionally charged moment, simply by acknowledging that people may not be bringing their whole selves to work. Give people the space to work through their emotions, and acknowledge that you’re feeling the same way.

The responses we’ve seen since Saturday show us that CEOs still haven’t cracked the communications code in our highly charged political climate, but it’s actually not that complicated. Speak like a human being connecting to other human beings. That’s it.

The most effective statements I read after the shooting were directed internally, rather than addressed to the world at large. One prominent CEO with whom I work wrote an all-company email in which she said that “traumatic incidents can stir a range of emotions and stress. I want to acknowledge these feelings.” She went on to provide a variety of services to employees who needed support, concluding her note by asking employees to “please take care of each other.” Contrast this message with proclaiming your opposition to political violence on social media. The former is specific, human, and actionable. The latter sounds robotic and preachy because it’s obvious, adds nothing to the discourse, and speaks to no discernible audience.

The job of CEO is more complicated than ever before, and things aren’t going to get any easier between now and the November election, or any time after that. There’s no roadmap to follow; we can’t assume anything that worked yesterday will work tomorrow. That’s why the best advice I can give any CEO is to start from a place of authenticity and understanding your audience. Treat your people with enormous respect and empathy. Keep your ear to the ground and understand what people are thinking and feeling.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.